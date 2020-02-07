Advertisement

Spoilers for The Sinner Episode 1. Season 3 of USA’s The Sinner follows the same format recorded in the first two episodes of the series: someone is dead and although viewers know who did it, we don’t know enough to understand it. Jamie, a suburban teacher with a pregnant woman, played by Matt Bomer, is the unlikely murderer of this season. His victim, Nick (Chris Messina), is an old school friend with a sinister flair. Yet it is Sonya Barzel, the semi-retired artist on whose property the murder takes place, who emerges from the season premiere as low-key suspect.

Played with a balanced form of caginess by Jessica Hecht, Sonya is wary of the police, no matter how good-natured. When detective Harry Ambrose (a returning Bill Pullman) asks if she is single, she replies: “I am a painter.” No.

But Sonya lives on 60 hectares of remote land; her house is at the end of a private street that leads to nothing but her house. There are only two options: the men were really lost before the car accident on her access road, or the men were specifically on their way to her house before the murder took place. If this is the latter, it seems likely that Sonya knew one or both of them. When Harry presents it, she takes a heady, defensive attitude: “What do you mean?”

The moment that most speculation about the involvement of Sonya invites, however, is when she asks Harry if the men were armed. He says no, but it is heavily implied by a pause and a long, vibrating bass note that there is something in that question. Is it just the reasonable paranoia of someone who lives remotely and is therefore vulnerable? Or is it only now that she knows both men by name that Sonya is afraid they would come for her? It says she asks the question after the identities of Jamie and Nick are revealed.

That is not the only time when a connection is suggested. Later, when a distraught Jamie drives to the scene of his crime, he throws the car backwards when he closes his eyes on Sonya. Again, is this the panic reaction of a guilty conscience? The police run the murder scene when he happens to arrive. Or is it the artist who takes a small step forward when she sees Jamie, who drives him away?

If it is true that the identity of Sonya is relevant to what happened on the way to her home, the mysteries of the season are only expanding. Why was Jamie so determined that Chris didn’t drive them to her house that he was willing to risk his own life to prevent it from happening? What did he protect her or protect himself?

