It seems that the queen of the north is getting ready to welcome a new heir. According to JustJared.com, several sources have confirmed that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. Us Weekly later confirmed the news in a separate report. “The couple keeps things very quiet, but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source reportedly told JustJared, while another claimed that “Sophie decided to wear outfits on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body. ”Bustle extended his hand to the representatives of Turner and Jonas for comments about the pregnancy rumors.

Neither Turner nor Jonas – who are both very active on social media – have yet to confirm the news themselves, but now that there are so many reports, it may only be a matter of time before they decide to officially address the rumors. The pair married in May 2019 in Las Vegas during a private ceremony immediately after the Billboard Music Awards. Diplo even shared live images of the ceremony on his Instagram account. “They enjoy the novelty of getting married and can call each other” man “and” wife, “a source told weekly shortly after the news of the marriage was announced. “They are just super happy.”

More to come…