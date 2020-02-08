Advertisement

On Friday, New York Times columnist David Brooks said the speech on the state of President Trump’s union was “the most effective speech as president.”

Brooks said, “I actually thought it would be his most effective speech as president. He had some of the things he always had, these false stories about crimes committed by immigrants. But when you return to his 2016 campaign, it was an American slaughter campaign. It was all a crime. It was all scared. It was all split. But now he turned – and I think he did a bit – as best he could with his character, in America in the morning, and only boasted about the economic success that we’ve had as a country in recent years. He’s absolutely right , … And if he can run a campaign like, hey, you don’t have to like me, but I can deliver a good economy, that’s his best campaign for me. And then he follows with gracefulness. But if his approval rate remains at 49, people seem ready to tolerate graceessness. “

