The President of the Indian Cricket Control Authority (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, has traveled to England and it is believed that the discussion of the much-discussed 4-nation series is on the agenda. While there is an informal meeting with the English and Welsh Cricket Board (ECB), it is interesting to see if representatives of Cricket Australia (CA) are also participating.

Experts familiar with developments said that when Ganguly travels to the UK, discussing some areas of how the 4-nation tournament will be played and how it fits into the Future Tours program is definitely an option.

“Yes, Ganguly traveled to the UK from Eden Gardens on Wednesday and there will be talks about the 4-nation tournament during his stay. Representatives from Cricket Australia could also participate. It depends on how things go, as some things have to be checked, ”said the source.

A few days after taking office as president, Ganguly had announced that the BCCI is planning a four-nation series each year, involving India, England, Australia and another top nation. The BCCI officials also had meetings with their counterparts in the ECB and CA.

The ECB issued a statement after the December meeting saying: “We meet regularly with executives from key cricket countries to share experiences and discuss issues that affect our sport. A tournament with four nations took place at a meeting with the BCCI in December. We are open to discussions with other ICC members to see if this concept can develop. “

Kevin Roberts, CEO of Cricket Australia, was also optimistic and even talked about how innovative Ganguly looked at his planning. “I think it’s an example of the innovative thinking that comes out of the BCCI with Sourav Ganguly as president,” Roberts said.

“In its very short time, just a few months, India has already completed and held a day-night test in Kolkata. This is an excellent result and is now a proposal for the Super Series, another potential innovation.”

The proposed event, which is to be approved by both the ECB and the CA, must also be approved by the ICC, as it consists of more than three teams and is currently not part of the international organization’s FTP. The ICC is interested in organizing a flagship tournament every year during the next eight-year FTP cycle (2023-2031), but the BCCI is not on the same page as the international organization.

