Advertisement

A South Bend city council criticized Pete Buttigieg after the former mayor stumbled during Friday’s democratic debate under pressure from his racial record.

“As a South Bend City Councilor, I know why Pete Buttigieg looked like a deer in the spotlight last night when he talked about systemic racism in the South Bend Police,” wrote South Bend City Councilor Henry Davis Jr. on Twitter. “He tolerated it, immortalized it, and lied to millions of Americans last night.”

Advertisement

Davis Jr. criticized Buttigieg for blocking the release of secret tapes taped by South Bend Darryl Boykins’ former black chief of police to expose racism in the department.

“I and other councilors have sued PETE for the release of SECRET TAPES, which expose racism in the South Bend Police and a (successful) conspiracy to get Pete to fire the first black chief of police,” he wrote. “Pete used every legal trick to keep it secret.”

The South Bend Joint Council fought to release the tapes while Buttigieg and the city refused to turn them over on the grounds that they could have been taken illegally. A St. Joseph County judge ruled on Monday that the tapes could be legally released, but a higher court is likely to appeal that ruling.

Boykins and a city official were forced by Buttigieg to start the conversation after the mayor learned that the chief of police had been investigated by the FBI.

Davis Jr. described Buttigieg’s time as mayor as a flood of “rampant systemic racism”.

Buttigieg fought during ABC News President’s primary debate on Friday after debate moderator Linsey Davis challenged him due to increasing racial disparity in drug arrests.

Fox News presenter Chris Wallace returned to the topic in an interview with Buttigieg on Sunday.

Pete Buttigieg replies to the racial question he answered during Friday’s debate on South Bend’s judicial system when Buttigieg was mayor. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/JTr2y27wio

– FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) February 9, 2020

The Mayor of South Bend admitted that the racial differences in drug arrests persisted, but referred to his interest in decriminalizing drug possession to address the problem.

“Look, we’ve seen racial differences in enforcement, not just drug laws, but across criminal law, and we need reforms,” ​​he said. “No one mayor will be able to solve it.”

NBC news anchor Chuck Todd interviewed Buttigieg in an interview on Meet the Press about Davis Jr.’s criticism

The former mayor of South Bend rejected the criticism and found that Davis Jr. challenged him as mayor in 2015.

“He was one of my political rivals throughout my time as mayor,” he said. “He ran for Mayor and I think he finished fifth.”

Buttigieg challenged his democratic rivals as part of the problem of systemic racism.

“I will build my record against everyone else running for president, everyone involved and the realities our country is facing, especially when it comes to racial and economic inequality,” he concluded.

These tapes remain secret since Davis Jr. and others have accused them of being released.

They knew Pete and conspired to get Pete’s big donors to ask him to fire the black chief. A judge could publish these tapes directly around the Democratic National Convention. Imagine how Trump (and Putin) would use these tapes to suppress black voices. https://t.co/MZofXBAG9I

– Henry Davis Jr. (@iamhenrydavisjr), February 9, 2020

There is also a SPECIAL LAWYER investigation into the shooting of #EricLogan by the police last year, which is set to be released shortly. This caused agony in our community and Pete did almost nothing. This is the tip of the iceberg of systemic racism under Pete. https://t.co/SkHFUNrjV4

– Henry Davis Jr. (@iamhenrydavisjr), February 9, 2020

All of this is in addition to Pete’s far-reaching civil rights lawsuit against systemic racism in South Bend, which will result in new information being released throughout 2020. This is a ticking time bomb for Pete and would be a gift to Trump. https://t.co/xZV738DrFt

– Henry Davis Jr. (@iamhenrydavisjr), February 9, 2020

“The inequality in South Bend policing extends to other crimes as well.” We’re talking about RAMPANT SYSTEMIC RACISM in South Bend under Pete. https://t.co/5WhbxUlNJo

– Henry Davis Jr. (@iamhenrydavisjr), February 9, 2020

Advertisement