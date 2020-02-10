Advertisement

SEOUL >> South Koreans reacted with rare collective joy on Monday after director Bong Joon Ho and his movie “Parasite” won Oscars for the best image and three other categories, good news that came when their country struggled with a new virus from China and its economic consequences.

The film’s victories have made history in both the Hollywood and South Korean film industry. The class satire is the first non-English-language film to win the best image in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, and is the first South Korean film to ever win an Oscar.

“Can you believe that” Parasite “has won the best photo of the Academy?”, South Korea’s largest newspaper, Chosun Ilbo, said in a headline. “It rewrote the 92-year history of the Academy.”

South Korean social media were overwhelmed with congratulatory messages. Bong, “Parasite” and other Oscar-related news also dominated search terms throughout Monday on major Internet portal sites seized by the outbreak of a virus in China that killed more than 900 people and made tens of thousands of others sick, mainly in China.

Concerns about the virus have increased in South Korea, where 27 cases have been reported, although no deaths have occurred. Sales at travel agencies, restaurants, cinemas and department stores have fallen sharply, causing concern about the impact on South Korea’s already lagging economy. Opposition parties accuse the government of ineffectiveness in dealing with the outbreak.

But worries about the virus and political warfare diminished on Monday to celebrate Bong’s victories.

“It is fortunate news, such as a welcome rain, for the Republic of Korea, which is depressed, stagnated and thrown into despair because of Wuhan pneumonia,” the main opposition party Liberty Korea said in a statement. Wuhan is the Chinese city in the center of the outbreak.

President Moon Jae-in and his advisers started a regularly scheduled meeting by clapping their hands to celebrate Bong’s victories. Moon later tweeted that he is proud of Bong and his staff and “particularly grateful to them for giving courage and pride to our people who overcome difficulties.”

“I think this was a great opportunity to let the world know the true value of Korean films,” said office worker Cho Sung-ho, 54. “I think it is very useful that the Academy Award this time has the superior quality of Korean films “

American ambassador Harry Harris, who said he watched the Academy Awards ceremony with embassy staff, tweeted: “Wow! Congratulations to director Bong, Team #Parasite & ROK cinema!”

Hyeonjun Jeong, a 10-year-old “Parasite” actor who stayed in Seoul, shouted with joy as he watched a TV broadcast of prizes.

“I thought it would be great to get them, and we even won them,” Jeong told The Associated Press. “So I wonder if I am in heaven.”

At the alma mater of Bong, Yonsei University in Seoul, students from a school film club watched the Academy Award ceremony together.

“It is very meaningful for Korean films and this will open the way for further development. It is such a great honor. I am speechless,” said Kim Nam-hoon, 21.

Jeong Ho-cheol, a 26-year-old student, praised Bong for pleasing film critics and crowds. “His way of dealing with the bottom of Korean society and problems such as shabby gaps and the way he expresses those issues are very expressive,” he said.

Park Chan-wook, a prominent South Korean film director who is considered the main rival of Bong at home, joined in the congratulations.

It is “a huge blessing to work in the same industry as a person who is as talented as Bong and can call him a friend,” said Park, who won the Grand Prix at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival for “Oldboy , in an interview with the Munhwa Ilbo newspaper.

