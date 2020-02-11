Advertisement

Every week, publications from The Southern California News Group’s 11 properties are published (Orange County Register, LA Daily News, Press Telegram, San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Long Beach Press Telegram, The Daily Breeze, San Bernardino Sun, Daily Bulletin, Redlands Daily) Facts , Whittier Daily News and Pasadena-Star News) appoint athletes of the week for their region.

Each nominee takes part in the nationwide Athlete of the Week poll in Southern California.

Advertisement

Click on the newspaper links under the athlete’s name for information on their performance over the past week. Then choose who you think is the best athlete this week.

Readers can vote several times. Voting ends at midnight, but the final totals are not always reflected immediately due to processing.

GIRL SPORTSMAN OF THE WEEKLY VOTE

The overall winner will be announced on Friday February 14th

Voting poll at the bottom of the page.

Aboubacar Cisse, Chaparral: A seasoned striker and co-captain, Cisse scored one goal and two assists when the Pumas defeated Great Oak 3-1 and ended unbeaten (8-0-0) in the Southwestern League. Cisse leads the team with 15 goals and nine assists this season. Chaparral opened the Division 5 playoffs at home against Beaumont on Wednesday.

Jazz Gardner, Los Altos: The 6-foot-10 newcomer had a triple double – 10 points, 16 rebounds and 11 blocks – in a 72-51 win over South Hills when the Conquerors remained undefeated in the Hacienda League and the regular Seaon 24-3 ended. Earlier this week, Gardner had 15 points with 17 rebounds, five blocks and three assists in a 70-55 win over Charter Oak. Last week he had 21 points and 22 rebounds in a 77-73 win over Diamond Ranch. Los Altos opens the Division 1 playoffs against Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at home on Wednesday.

Wilhelm Breidenbach, Mater Dei: He scored 46 points in two Trinity League games when the monarchs won the championship. Breidenbach, a 6-foot-9 striker, scored 22 points with six rebounds in a win over St. John Bosco and scored 24 with seven rebounds in a win over JSerra. Breidenbach has scholarships from many universities, including Arizona and Nebraska.

Peyton Watson, Long Beach Poly: The guard won two major victories when the Jackrabbits won their 11th consecutive Moore League championship. Watson scored 20 points when Poly defeated Wilson, and he scored 28 points, got 11 rebounds, and blocked three shots in a win against Millikan. The Jackrabbits (15-12) will play Crossroads in the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday.

Brad Brothers, Palos Verdes: Brothers anchored the Sea Kings defense in two Bay League outages when PV won the Bay League title. The brothers had six saves in a 4-0 win over Leuzinger and four in a 1-0 win over Peninsula.

Hector DeLeon, Rialto: DeLeon scored five goals last week when Rialto won the San Andreas League title with wins over San Gorgonio and Rim of the World. The Knights (6-2-2 in the league) ended ahead of Jurupa Hills (6-3-1) and Eisenhower (5-2-3) in the league. Rialto welcomes Chaffey to the first round of Division 3 playoffs on Wednesday.

Corey Cofield, Birmingham: Cofields was instrumental in helping Birmingham win the West Valley League title and first place in the City Section’s Open Division. He scored 23 points and 10 rebounds in a win over Taft and 23 points in a win over Granada Hills. He ended the regular season with 13 points and eight rebounds with a win over Chatsworth. Cofield was the West Valley League MVP in 2019 and is a candidate for this year’s award.

Advertisement