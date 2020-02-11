Advertisement

When Farah Toutounchian from the San Fernando Valley first heard of the coronavirus threat on her cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, violinists were playing music.

She turned to her husband and said, “It reminds me of the Titanic.”

That was before February 4 when around 3,700 passengers and crew were quarantined on board the ship outside of Japan. Until Monday, California time, Mohammad Toutounchian was one of the Americans who showed symptoms of the potentially fatal virus and was taken to a hospital in Tokyo by ship. His wife had the same symptoms on Tuesday evening.

Mohammad Toutounchian remained in an intensive care unit in a hospital and was able to communicate with his family, his wife said in a telephone interview from the ship, where she remained in quarantine.

“You didn’t let me go with him,” she said, sobbing.

What started as an idyllic two-week cruise that set sail from Tokyo through Southeast Asia on January 20 ended in what Farah Toutounchian described as a “horror film”.

Farah and Mohammad Toutounchian aboard the cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, before being quarantined after a coronavirus outbreak. (Courtesy of Farah Toutounchian)

Passengers are only allowed to leave their cabins for certain periods if there is only a certain number of people from the 14 levels of the ship on the outer decks. Everyone on the ship received a thermometer and asked to measure their own temperature. If it goes above 37.5 degrees Celsius – that’s 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit – they should call a “fever line” on the ship, said Farah Toutounchian.

But the reaction was not quick when she called this hotline.

“The only answer I received was:” I will forward your information to the doctor. “

Her husband’s fever rose above 102 degrees Fahrenheit, although he had taken some medication to reduce over-counter fever. Calls to Princess Cruises from her and her grown-up sons in California and Kentucky hadn’t worked, she said.

Farah Toutounchian, a financial advisor from Tarzana, emailed the US Embassy with the subject line, “I need help and medication.”

It worked.

Two hours later, Japanese doctors knocked on the cabin door. And shortly afterwards, they returned to test 71-year-old Mohammad Toutounchian before taking him to the hospital by ambulance.

“I also asked to be tested. We lived in the same hut. But they said they had very few test kits left, ”said his wife, who is 61 years old.

“They were very nice. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate them. And the US Embassy saved my husband’s life,” she said.

Hours after he was taken away, she said she had received a call from the ship’s medical team. “This is the punch line,” she said. They asked, ‘How is your husband doing? We heard that he has a fever. “You didn’t even know he was gone.”

The family expects test results from Mohammad Toutounchian, an engineering consultant, to determine if he is suffering from the coronavirus located in Wuhan, China, which has affected more than 44,000 people and killed more than 1,000 people, mainly in China.

The highest number of people outside of China were infected on the Diamond Princess ship: 174 on Wednesday, Tokyo time.

That included a new series of positive cases.

“This is your captain speaking,” the captain began during one of his regular announcements, which were directed to every cabin and room in the ship. There were 38 new cases, he said. Everyone would be notified and taken away, he said.

When Farah Toutounchian listened to the captain, she was annoyed.

“Who are these 38 people who are positive? Do they work and serve food? “

“I feel for the crew. Some are sick too, ”she said. “I called Princess Cruise four times. I was worried my husband and I would catch the virus. I told them every time they were preparing the food in the kitchen and there were some sick people in the crew.

“If they get sick, send them home without compensation. So some of them hide it first. They are very poor people. The moment they are sick, there are no advantages. “

She said that groceries would continue to be delivered to every room “at no cost.” However, Toutounchian said she would prefer the ship to offer them inexpensively packaged, sealed foods that were not prepared by others.

“I don’t care if gourmet food comes to the door. I want something packed. I asked for $ 1 ramen soup,” she said.

Princess Cruises was asked to comment on the concerns of the Toutounchian couple.

Toutounchian and the remaining passengers and crew must remain on board until February 19 at least if the 14-day quarantine has expired.

But on Tuesday evening, Wednesday in Tokyo, she closely monitored her health. She had body aches and other symptoms. And their temperature rose to 38.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above the temperature that required notification.

“I’ve already called (the ship’s medical staff). They said they had a lot of sick people on this ship,” she said.

When she is taken to a hospital by ship, Toutounchian wants to be taken to where her husband is.

