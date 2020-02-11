Advertisement

Kiki Iriafen, Harvard-Westlake: Iriafen helped the Wolverines win overall in the Mission League with victories over Chaminade and Marlborough. The 6-foot-3 junior scored 20 points and 18 rebounds against Chaminade before contributing 27 points and 13 rebounds against Marlborough. Harvard-Westlake is number 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. It has a first round bye on Thursday and will be at home against the winner of Huntington Beach-Aliso Niguel at 7pm on Saturday.

Nnenna Orji, Etiwanda: Orji averaged 12 points and nine rebounds in victories against St. Lucy’s and Chino Hills when the Eagles clinched their 20th consecutive championship title. Etiwanda, who won 99 Baseline League games in a row, is fifth in the Open Division of the CIF-SS playoffs. The Eagles play the first pool game on Saturday in Santa Ana Mater Dei (start number 4).

Dominique Saxey-Santillo, San Pedro: Saxey-Santillo scored eight goals last week to keep the pirates undefeated in winning the Marine League title (10-0). She had four goals in a 10-0 win over Gardena, three in a 6-0 win over Carson and one in a 4-0 win over Banning. She has scored at least one goal in every league game this season. She has 18 goals this season.

Rayah Marshall, Lynwood: Marshall was the key figure when the Knights launched a perfect San Gabriel Valley League campaign with victories over Downey and Dominguez. Marshall scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, made five steals and gave four assists against Downey, and scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and six steals against Dominguez. Lynwood (21-5) starts the group game in the playoffs of the CIF-SS Open Division on Saturday in the Sierra Canyon.

Isabelle Avalos, Buena Park: The guard set a school record of 39 points in the Coyotes’ last game against Fullerton with 13 3-pointers. “It was crazy to do 13 3s in one game,” said Avalos. “I couldn’t have done it without my team.” Avalos made 13 out of 21 3 hands. She has surpassed the circle record of 12 set by former Brea Olinda guard Stephanie Lee in 2018.

Makenna Dominguez, Flintridge Prep: Dominguez, who is considered one of the best 2021 girls ‘soccer players in the United States, excelled in the rebels’ 8-0 win over Westridge. The junior scored a team high with four goals and had two assists. Dominguez leads the team in goals scored (39) and assists (27). She is committed to the University of North Carolina.

Jennifer Silva, Jurupa Valley: An older striker and co-captain, Silva scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Hillcrest, a win that helped the Jaguars win their first River Valley League championship since 2014, 12 goals and 11 assists this season , Jurupa Valley hosts San Dimas in the first round of Division 5 playoffs on Thursday.

