MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

SpaceX Dragon becomes the first space flight with crew from the company

Musk had previously indicated that space travel with crew could be launched between April and June

The Dragon has already passed initial tests

SpaceX is expected to launch its first manned space flight on 7 May – the SpaceX Dragon. The CEO of the company, Elon Musk, had previously indicated that a manned space flight was planned between April and June.

According to a new report, the company has set the date, but with a rider that the launch date is smooth. The mission would be rescheduled if necessary, depending on the variables, which are usually software related.

The company must indicate how long the flight will last. The Dragon has already passed initial tests. It was successfully linked to the ISS International Space Station in March 2019. In January of this year, the company successfully launched the flight test during the flight. The maneuver is an escape mechanism, releasing the capsule from the Falcon 9 rocket and splashing in the Atlantic in case something goes wrong with the launch.

It also conducted a motor test, without errors.

In December 2019, Musk posted a two-minute video with a simulation of how the Falcon 9 / Dragon.

SpaceX is one of the two companies that have received an order from NASA. It not only works on space travel with crew, but also on launching satellites. The other company, Boeing, has its own plan of space flight with crew – a CST-100 Starliner launches astronauts into space using Atlas V rockets.

Space travel with crew is an important element in the realization of Musk’s dream that people become a multi-planet species. The Dragon is expected to take astronauts from Earth to the International Space Station, but the plan post is unknown.

If everything goes according to plan, the company is expected to be involved in commercializing space flights – it is not only expected to take astronauts on behalf of the nations, but even to work on a space tourism model modeled on the Virgin Atlantic by Richard Branson.

This NASA TV video frame grab shows a SpaceX rocket launch to perform an in-flight abort test of its Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was unmanned for the apparently successful test Photo: NASA TV / Handout

