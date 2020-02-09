Advertisement

A view of the Kents Hill Park training and conference center before the return of the youngest coronavirus evacuees to the UK who will land at RAF Brize Norton in Milton Keynes, England on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A The virus outbreak in China has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide. (Joe Giddens / PA via AP)

Associated press

A view of the Kents Hill Park training and conference center before the return of the youngest coronavirus evacuees to the UK who will land at RAF Brize Norton in Milton Keynes, England on Saturday, February 8, 2020. A The virus outbreak in China has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide. (Joe Giddens / PA via AP)

Associated press

The items will be unloaded at Kents Hill Park’s training and conference center before the latest coronavirus evacuees who will land at RAF Brize Norton in Milton Keynes, England on February 8, 2020, will be returned to the UK. A virus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide. (Joe Giddens / PA via AP)

Associated press

Garments will be brought to Kents Hill Park Training and Conference Center before the youngest coronavirus evacuees who will land at RAF Brize Norton in Milton Keynes, England on Sunday will be returned to the UK. 2020. A virus outbreak that started in China has infected more than 34,800 people worldwide. (Joe Giddens / PA via AP)

Associated press

A man posted an NHS corona virus information poster in a restaurant near China Town, London on Friday, February 7, 2020. The Director General of the World Health Organization states that the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped for two days is ‘good news’, but warns against reading too much about it. China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday.

Associated press

A man posted an NHS corona virus information poster in a restaurant near China Town, London on Friday, February 7, 2020. The Director General of the World Health Organization states that the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped for two days is ‘good news’, but warns against reading too much about it. China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday.

Associated press

A woman is wearing a mask as she walks through China Town in London on Friday February 7, 2020. The director general of the World Health Organization says a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases for two days is good news warns against reading too much about it. China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday.

Associated press

A man wears a mask as he takes a picture in China Town, London on Friday February 7, 2020. The director general of the World Health Organization says a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases for two days is good news’ but warns against reading too much about it. China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday.

Associated press

A woman is wearing a mask as she walks near China Town in London on Friday February 7, 2020. The director general of the World Health Organization says a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases for two days is good news warns against reading too much about it. China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday.

Associated press

A woman is wearing a mask as she works at a food stall in China Town, London on Friday February 7, 2020. The director general of the World Health Organization says a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases for two days is ‘good news’, but warns against reading too much about it. China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday.

Associated press

A woman is wearing a mask as she walks near China Town in London on Friday February 7, 2020. The director general of the World Health Organization says a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases for two days is good news warns against reading too much about it. China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update on Friday.

Associated press

MADRID – Spain has confirmed its second case of the new virus from China. A plane that evacuated more than 200 people from the Chinese city in the center of the epidemic landed in Britain on Sunday.

The Spanish National Microbiology Center announced on Sunday that the coronavirus case was discovered in Mallorca, a popular holiday island in the Mediterranean.

Advertisement

The Spanish Ministry of Health said the person was one of four suspicious cases recorded last Friday at Son Espases University Hospital in Palma de Mallorca. The other three were negative. The health ministry said further details would be released at a press conference later Sunday.

Spain’s first virus case was a German tourist who was diagnosed a week ago in the Canary Islands off Northwest Africa.

The British evacuation plane, the second government-mapped, arrived at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday morning. British officials said the escape brought back 105 British citizens and family members, and 95 European citizens and family members. A total of 13 employees and doctors were on board.

The passengers were taken to a hotel in Milton Keys, where they were quarantined for 14 days.

The death toll in China rose to 811 on Sunday and exceeded the death toll in the SARS epidemic from 2002 to 2003. According to official information, almost 37,200 people were infected there.

In Europe there were a total of 38 infections in nine countries, 14 of them in Germany.

Advertisement