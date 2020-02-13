(BARCELONA, Spain) – The organizers of the world’s largest mobile technology trade show on Thursday called for the cancellation of the annual Mobile World Congress due to health and safety concerns about the virus outbreak in China. But the Spanish government disagreed and suggested that there was another motive for cancellation.

“This is indeed a very difficult situation and a very difficult decision that we have made,” Mats Granryd, Director General of the GSMA, told reporters in Barcelona on Thursday the day after they had canceled the event.

“Our priorities were very clear and very simple: the first is the health and safety of everyone involved in the show and the second priority is the reputation of the MWC and this event here in Barcelona.”

The decision to cancel the February 24-27 event in Barcelona was taken after dozens of tech companies and wireless providers had left the COVID-19 virus, including large companies such as Ericsson, Nokia, Sony, Amazon, Intel and LG. The companies expressed concern about the safety of staff and visitors.

related stories

But the Spanish government said in a statement on Thursday that it “believes that it is not public health reasons in Spain that motivated the cancellation.”

“There is no public health reason for not having these kinds of events in our country,” the government added. It did not say what reasons it thought it was behind the decision.

Spain has only two people infected with the virus, neither of which is in Barcelona.

Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, who sat next to Granryd, also said: “Neither exists in Barcelona, ​​Catalonia or Spain. There is no local reason to cancel.

Granryd said the decision had nothing to do with trade differences between China and the US, as suggested by a reporter who noted that some of those who had canceled were at events in Amsterdam.

“Absolutely not. Everyone I have spoken to, this is a matter of health and safety, travel concerns, concerns about keeping business-critical assets in quarantine for 14 days, so it has nothing to do with anything other than the force majeure situation of having of coronavirus disease is spreading across the planet, “Granryd said.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA, emphasized that they were dealing with “business-critical people,” including 8,000 CEOs. He said, “There was great concern about disrupting their business, not just now, but in the future.”

Granryd said that GSMA could not discuss the cost of cancellation because it was “early days.”

“It’s not about money,” he added.

Hoffman said they had considered a reduced event, but “all our buyers have indicated that they are not coming.”

He said they were looking at the data on Wednesday and concluded that “the vast majority of those who were planning to be present would not be there.”

Receive the letter. Sign up to receive the best stories you need to know now.

Thank you!



For your safety, we have sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click on the link to confirm your subscription and receive our newsletters. If you do not receive the confirmation within 10 minutes, check your spam folder.

He said it was not possible to postpone the event because it was impossible to know when the situation would change.

Hoffman described it as “a very dark day” and said the group was nevertheless looking forward to re-organizing the event in 2021 in Barcelona. Barcelona City Hall and the national government welcomed this.

The show was originally expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors from around 200 countries, including 5,000-6,000 from China.

The decision is a major economic blow to the city, which has been organizing the event for 14 years.

Colau said “the local impact will be very significant” and that the authorities will consult the sectors concerned to see how they can reduce the financial pain.

The show normally represents a huge source of income for hotels, restaurants, and taxi companies. Authorities have estimated that the show would generate 473 million euros ($ 516 million) and more than 14,000 part-time jobs for the local economy.

_____

Giles reported from Madrid.

Get in contact at [email protected]

. (TagsToTranslate) COVID-19