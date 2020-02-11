Advertisement

LISBON, Portugal >> The Spanish Parliament approved an attempt by the new Socialist-led government to legalize euthanasia and suicide by doctors.

After twice early elections last year thwarted the Socialist Party’s attempts to change the law, today the Parliament voted 201 votes against 140 votes to accept its euthanasia bill.

The step sets the bill on a path to possible approval. It now goes to a parliamentary health committee for discussion and then goes to the Senate before it returns to the House of Representatives for a final vote.

There is no set timetable for those stages, but Health Minister Salvador Illa said he hoped the euthanasia law would have been passed in June.

That would make Spain the fourth country in the European Union – after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands – to allow euthanasia, that is when a doctor kills patients at their request. In addition to those countries, suicide assistance – where patients themselves administer the lethal drug, under medical supervision – is also permitted in Switzerland and some US states.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged politicians to move forward quickly.

“We know that many people are waiting, that there is no time to lose,” Sánchez said in a tweet.

Both euthanasia and suicide by doctors are currently illegal in Spain and can be imprisoned for up to eight years. Left-wing parties have tried a dozen occasions since 1997 to take bills to facilitate death assistance.

The parliament in neighboring Portugal, where socialists are also in power, will discuss a similar proposal later this month to enable euthanasia and suicide assistance.

Recent Spanish opinion polls have shown that there is broad public support for the plans of the left central coalition government. The issue has been resisted by conservative politicians and the Catholic Church.

The Spanish Bishops Conference says on its website that euthanasia “is always a kind of murder” and proposes improvements in palliative care. That proposal is supported by the conservative Popular Party, which, together with the extreme right-wing party Vox, is the only opposition in parliament to the Socialist Party’s proposal.

The proposed law in Spain would apply to people who are in an incurable condition, with the patient not waiting for the procedure for more than a month after the request.

The request leads to a consultation process, in which the patient’s doctor must obtain a second opinion from a colleague outside of his team. After two weeks, the patient must repeat the original request, which is then forwarded to a committee for review.

A doctor can administer the dose directly or patients can receive a prescription and administer it themselves, at home or in a public or private medical facility.

Doctors who do not want to be involved in the procedure can opt out of conscientious objectors, but a replacement doctor must be found.

