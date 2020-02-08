Advertisement

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 1:42 pm EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Many people who have spectrum internet, phone, and cable are out of service on Saturday afternoon.

People called NewsChannel 9 at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday ask why they have no service.

According to Spectrum’s Twitter account, they are aware of the problems customers are having and are working to resolve them.

We are currently aware of service issues in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire. We are investigating and working to solve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience.

– Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) on February 8, 2020

The tweet also explains that the failures affected not only Upstate New York customers, but also customers in Maine and New Hampshire.

NewsChannel 9 tried to contact the Spectrum customer service team but was unable to speak to anyone.

According to downdetector.com, there were more than 12,000 service issues at around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

There are no updates from Spectrum if the problem may have been fixed.

