According to a new report, spending on digital political advertising in the U.S. is expected to exceed $ 1 billion for the first time in the current election cycle.

Political campaigns and groups will spend $ 1.3 billion on online ads during the 2019-2020 election season. Research firm eMarketer estimates that more voters are likely to donate to candidates in this year’s presidential election.

Spending on digital political ads in this election cycle is more than three times the last presidential cycle, largely due to the large number of primary democratic candidates, the research firm said. These roughly two dozen candidates have spent millions to compile lists and attract small donors, eMarketer said.

In addition to individual donations, the billionaire candidates Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer have invested large sums in their own campaigns and “prioritized digital ads in their ad mix”, according to the report. The company also found that President Donald Trump spent generously on digital ads to speed up his campaign.

“Campaigns will spend the money they have, so overall political advertising spending this year will depend heavily on the success of the fundraisers, along with the willingness of the billionaires to spend their own money,” said Nicole Perrin, eMarketer’s principal analyst, in a statement.

According to eMarketer, Facebook collects around 59% of spending on digital political ads, which is equivalent to $ 797 million. Google is a distant second and accounts for 18% of expenses. Facebook continues to accept political advertising and has refused to impose as many restrictions as its competitors, including Google and Twitter.

Facebook said last month that it would not limit how political ads can be targeted to specific groups, as Google did in November to combat misinformation. The social media company has also resisted calls to completely ban political ads, as Twitter did last October.

In late December, Spotify announced that it would suspend political ads in early 2020 because the streaming music service could not guarantee its accuracy.

Still, TV spending still rules, accounting for 66% of the $ 6.9 billion total eMarketer projects will spend on political advertising.