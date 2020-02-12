Advertisement

Sony is said to be developing a new Spider-Man / Spider-Verse film that is to combine Tom Holland with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with a bisexual twist.

A source told We Got This Covered that Holland would be working with former Spider-Men Maguire and Garfield on the project, which is at an early stage of development. The source claimed Sony wanted Garfield involved in the action so he could play a bisexual Spider-Man.

In a move in which Sony gives queer people everything they want, Garfield’s Spider-Man will also have a boyfriend, the source said.

Advertisement

Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield have both called for a sexually more diverse web sling in the past.

While the claims are just rumors, Holland and Garfield are likely behind the project – both of whom have claimed a sexually more diverse Spider-Man in the past.

Current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, who has stolen hearts from countless queer people, told Sunday Times Culture Magazine last year that Marvel superheroes don’t always have to be “a straight white man”.

When asked if there could ever be a gay Spider-Man, Holland replied: “Yes, of course.”

I look forward to getting to the point where we don’t have to have this conversation and can have a pansexual Spider-Man.

When asked how quickly he came, he said that the future of the character was not his decision.

“But I know a lot about Marvel’s future and they will represent many different people over the next few years,” he said.

He also said last year that he hopes that one day there will be a gay Spider-Man.

Garfield said he would like to see a bisexual or pansexual version of Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, Garfield urged producers to make Spider-Man pansexual in 2015.

“I look forward to the fact that we no longer have to talk,” he said, “where we can have a pansexual Spider-Man.”

“The wealth of the world we are in, the diversity of the world we are in; you look at the animal kingdom and see how it is reflected,” he said to Mic.

“You look everywhere,” he continued. “What are we so afraid of? Why are we like this: “No, it has to be like this, a man and a woman.” Why is this a conversation at all? “

Advertisement