Spike Lee‘s instant classic honors Oscar’ s suit Kobe Bryant goes into the Hall of Fame … the Spike Lee Hall, that is.

The famous director was on LAX Monday – we assume he was returning to his beloved New York City – when we asked him about the trendiest fashion statement of the night.

Spike tells us that his number 24 purple and gold tribute embroidered on the lapel and back is framed and hung on his NY crib. In fact, he says it was sent back in front of him … after all, it’s Gucci.

Not a big shock Spike decided to honor Kobe at the 92nd Academy Awards. The NBA superfan has given the Hoops superstar several honors after the tragic helicopter crash.

Spike and Kobe go far back – he was the director of the 2009 documentary “Kobe Doin ‘Work” – but it is clear that he is not ready to talk about another film about Bryant.

Maybe when the time is right … how Ron Howard said,

