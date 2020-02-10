Advertisement

Iconic director and Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay, Spike Lee, made an important statement with his red carpet look at the 2020 Academy Awards.

When Lee joined E’s red carpet correspondent Ryan Seacrest! Added, he was asked about his custom suit in purple and gold with the number 24 – a clear tribute to the late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant. Lee was overwhelmed by emotion and could not find words when Seacrest asked him how he was after the tragic death of the basketball player.

Last year, Lee was nominated for several Oscars in recognition of his film BlackKklansman with John David Washington and Adam Driver in the lead. In view of this, Seacrest Lee asked about his victory in 2019 and the moments he remembered the most about the big night. Lee remembered, “jump into the arms of my brother Sam Jackson, and he didn’t let me go, but this is a year later.” Many things have changed, so I’m happy to be here. I am going to present and enjoy myself. “

Lee also wore purple for his big win last year, when he jumped on actor Samuel L. Jackson while accepting his Oscar.

Regarding the following, he said: “I just have to keep doing my job. I have to keep it up. If you have a profession that you love, it makes a difference in the world. You win. When you make money with do what you love, it’s a blessing. “

