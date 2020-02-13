This season of The Bachelor is coming to an end and fans are no closer to the spoilers they were looking for. Although there are endless clues as to who the last two contestants are from Peter Weber, even Steve Steve has not been able to say who won this season. Knowing that Bachelor Nation is recovering to see how “the most dramatic season in the history of the Bachelor” is going on, Weber has recently disproved some rumors. We can now say with certainty that Weber is currently not single, does not end with ex-girlfriend, Hannah Brown, and does not make any of his participants pregnant.

The Bachelor season 24 cast | ABC / Craig Sjodin

The last two participants in The Bachelor 2020

But Weber was not the only one to debunk rumors lately. An ABC representative recently came forward and said that Weber was in fact not dating one of the bachelor producers, Julie LaPlaca. Because LaPlaca spent a lot of time with Weber and his family, many fans believed they might have a secret love affair. With the rejection of that theory, fans of The Bachelor are back. What fans know for sure is that (Spoiler Alert) Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett are the last two participants of Weber.

Has one of the cast members switched themselves off?

After seeing the previews for the rest of the season, fans have a new theory. They believe that Prewett eliminates himself (similar to Cassie Randolph from the Colton Underwood season) just before the last rose ceremony because Weber became intimate with one (or more) of the other women during fantasy suites. This may have caused Prewett to run away before Weber wanted to introduce her. It is not an airtight theory, but it would certainly fit in with the story that De Bachelor has created so far. In addition, the lack of spoilers may be because Weber is working on reclaiming Prewett and the proposal did not happen.

Reality Steve offers fans more spoilers

A few new photos of Prewett have recently appeared that can add fuel to this new theory. On 11 February 2020, Reality Steve posted some Prewett photos on his Twitter page. In the photos she sees something filming for The Bachelor’s production team in her hometown of Auburn, AL. There could be a number of reasons why she did this, but the most obvious reason is that she is still filming something for this season of The Bachelor. It would certainly not be the first time that a bachelor leader appeared in the home of a participant who had been eliminated to ask for a new chance for love. Long time fans of the show will remember when Arie Luyendyk came to his now wife’s house to ask for a new chance after choosing Becca Kufrin.

Is Prewett The Bachelorette

Of course Prewett can also film for a different reason. Some fans of The Bachelor speculate that Weber ended up at Sluss and that Prewett is the next Bachelorette. It is unusual for filming for the spin-off show to begin so quickly, especially since the franchise is trying to avoid spoilers, but stranger things have happened. We know for sure that Bachelor Nation cannot wait to finally know how this season ends, but it seems that they have to wait a few more weeks.