SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District is investigating a Spokane sushi restaurant that is said to be shown in viral videos that capture what some call disgusting and traumatizing cooking habits.

Elijah Osborn shared the videos on Facebook on Sunday evening. He said he was doing a friend a favor by helping out as a dishwasher at QQ Sushi and Kitchen in northern Spokane for a few days. Then he saw something he described as incredible.

Osborn described how he watched the kitchen staff prepare food on the floor and ignore other health regulations.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” said Osborn. “The biggest deal was when I saw them preparing things on the floor every day.”

The short snippets of video that he originally recorded for Snapchat quickly caught on with Facebook when he released them. Within a few hours, QQ posted on Facebook that the restaurant would be closed on Monday. However, the communication did not state why.

4 News Now went to the restaurant Monday morning to speak to the owner Bao Zhang. At the time, several people were scrubbing the restaurant from top to bottom. Zhang would not specifically confirm whether the video was recorded in the QQ kitchen.

“We have a meeting and I’m meeting everyone here tonight. I want to know what’s going on here, what’s the problem,” said Zhang.

Zhang went on to say that this is a difficult situation because he loves the community.

“The customer is also my family. I love it here. I love Spokane, ”said Zhang.

But some of the people who once visited the restaurant quickly turned it online. More than 2,000 people commented on Osborn’s post and more than 1,400 shared it. Most are very critical of what the video represents.

Circular records showed that QQ has had violations in recent years. Some were corrected on the next visit, others remained.

Osborn said he reported the business to the Spokane County Regional Health District. But he also decided to share the video publicly because he said companies can sometimes hide blatant problems.

“When the health department comes and you are there, you won’t prepare anything on the floor right away. You won’t,” said Osborn.

The agency is now investigating the newly submitted complaints. A spokesman said an inspection is planned for this week.

Osborn said he didn’t want to close the deal on it. He just wants to see accountability.

“I don’t want to close a small business once the problem is resolved,” said Osborn.

