Advertisement

Larry West has been on the slopes at Schweitzer for 7.5 years

February 7, 2020 1:35 p.m.

Nikki Torres

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 at 1:35 pm

Advertisement

Copyright 4 News Now

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Spokane man shows us all what dedication to our passion means.

Larry West celebrates skiing on Schweitzer Mountain 1,000 days in a row. It took him seven and a half years.

The enthusiastic skier started skiing at Schweitzer in 1964. He grew up in Cheney and is a lawyer in Spokane. Over the years he learned to balance and ski. He even wore a Bluetooth headset to answer calls on the mountain. He also has a log cabin near the mountain resort where he can spend the winter.

As a personal challenge, he has set himself the goal of not missing a day on the mountain in the season. this Saturday morning he will achieve this with a 1,000 day series.

The other ski fans recognize the west on the hill. He comes in about 20 runs a day when he visits the hills.

“Getting up every morning is a no-brainer, go out. It doesn’t matter what the conditions are,” West said.

West said that he always loved skiing. He has never enjoyed exercising in the gym, so skiing helps him stay in shape without lifting dumbbells.

“Everyone is happy, nobody is grumpy. Everyone is looking forward to a good time,” said West.

Whether gray sky or bright sky, he is on the slopes and makes the best of it.

“Rain, I’m going to go out there and try to cheer up the resort because it gets depressing when it rains. Still, we all have a lot of fun,” said West.

West said he had skied in many other ski areas, but he still loves Schweitzer the most.

“It’s not just about skiing, even though I’m a kind of ski junkie. It’s also about socialization. This is my winter community. So I have to get involved up here,” said West.

He has been building this community since he was a young skier.

“Growing up, went to Cheney High School. I started skiing on Schweitzer Berg in 1964. I dreamed of building a place here for years, and I did it 20 years ago. I started living here in winter ten years ago, ”said West.

He said there were years in the past when he started at Schweitzer for more than 100 days, but for some reason he misses a couple in between. This time he is fully committed.

“So I started a series. It’s hard to say I’m going to miss a day. So I don’t miss days, ”said West.

To commemorate this important occasion, Schweitzer had the bell ring from West on Saturday at 8:45 a.m. When you’re on the mountain and see West, wish him “Happy 1,000”.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement