Spotify launches a new beta feature called “Songwriter Pages” that allows listeners to research all of the songs that their favorite artist has written, even if they are not playing them.

So far, Spotify has allowed users to read the credits of each song, but it was all very shallow. If the artist you are viewing has a beta songwriter page, you can click on his name in the credits and you will be directed to the new page. In particular, this is not part of the app and is opened as a website.

The artists Spotify says they already have songwriter sites are: Meghan Trainor, Fraser T. Smith, Missy Elliott, Teddy Geiger, Ben Billions and Justin Tranter. There are others that the company has not shared.

If you visit one of these pages, you will even see a playlist of all the songs you have written.

This is a useful feature that will hopefully help more people discover some songs they wrote as favorite artists for other singers. Another thing that might work is that sometimes you can find versions of songs that were written for other people but were listed by the author on YouTube to get a whole new version of the song.

For example, Partynextdoor wrote Rihanna’s hit “Work” and you can listen to his version on YouTube.

Source: Spotify