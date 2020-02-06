Advertisement

All eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will deliver a rare double speech in Parliament on Thursday to conclude the debate on the President’s speech.

Modi’s speech is gaining importance in the face of ongoing protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi and elsewhere. The widespread public protests have also become an important target for belligerent political parties.

When the Prime Minister speaks about citizenship issues, he will speak about CAA-NRC for the first time in parliament. So far, the Prime Minister has raised these angry issues and attacked the opposition for fueling protests at its public rallies and in the Delhi campaign.

Advertisement

The debate on the President’s speech – the first debate in a calendar year in Parliament – also dealt extensively with the Citizenship Act a month after it was passed by both chambers in December.

This will also be an opportunity for the Prime Minister to reach voters in the Delhi general election when the campaign for the same ends on Thursday.

Modi will travel to Assams Kokrajhar on Friday to take part in a program.

The Prime Minister will speak in front of Lok Sabha before speaking in the House of Lords on Thursday.

The BJP had used its two-member MP and son of the late Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh Verma, to launch the Lok Sabha debate on February 3 during furious opposition protests.

After the Prime Minister’s speech, both chambers should also begin discussions on the general budget.

Parliament’s budget meeting is split in half.

A bill is unlikely to be adopted in the first half of the year, as the two marathon debates – in terms of the president’s address and budget – will leave little time for deliberation and legislative adoption.

Advertisement