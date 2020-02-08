Advertisement

Elenee Dao

MEAD, Wash. – There are some things you simply cannot learn in a textbook. On Friday, Sprague High School students learned firsthand how to climb a mountain so that they could learn something more practical.

The students took part in a so-called snow school. The Lands Council was recently recognized as a snow school by the Winter Wildlands Alliance.

“This means that we are part of a nationwide network of organizations that primarily teach our youth in America snow science,” said Kat Hall, director of conservation and education at the Lands Council.

Part of the snow school on Friday asked the students for a snowshoe that took them about a mile up the mountain. Spokane. During this trip they got to know different trees and examined some animal tracks if they saw them.

“It was the first time for most of us. We definitely had to learn to basically walk like a penguin, and I think like most of us walking down the path, it was really fun, ”said Jade Rios, a student.

“I found it really worth it because when we looked through the forest and so on it was really nice,” said Serena Block, a student who thought snowshoeing on the mountain was a challenge.

As soon as they reached a designated picnic area, the students dug into the snow.

“You keep going until you finally see the grass,” said Zach Moore, a student.

They then measured how deep it was. From where they were on the mountain, there was 5 feet, 8 inches of snow on the mountain. Spokane.

In this lesson, students learned how much water will come out of the snow in spring and summer.

“This blanket of snow is really important for the water that will ultimately charge our aquifer and our streams and lakes. It will be the water that we drink, that we fish in, and that we play the following season, ”said Hall.

Many learned this on Friday in the snow school and not from their textbooks.

“Personally, I wasn’t aware that the snow up here is the water that people drink and use regularly,” said Jade.

Hall said the Lands Council is more focused on teaching students from rural areas or alternative schools.

“The sense of achievement they have is not on the charts. You can see it when they are in the snow. You can see how the winter atmosphere unfolds its magic. It’s really cool, ”said Hall.

She said it is important to teach the next generation what outdoor brings.

“They will be the decision makers in the future. Some of these children will go into these [work] areas and work where they make calls that help our environment or not,” she said.

Some members of the US Forestry Service also came to the class to teach students about avalanche search and rescue operations.

