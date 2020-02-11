Advertisement

Sprint sees Monday a 60% increase in its share price on the news of a court ruling in favor of the merger with T-Mobile

The shares of T-Mobile increase by 9% on the same news

Deutsche Telekom wants to lower the deal price

Sprint Corporation saw its stock rocketing with an incredible 68% and hit $ 8.28 at 7.30 p.m. ET in extended trading Monday after opening at $ 4.92. The stock settled 30 minutes later at $ 8.09. T-Mobile shares increased by more than 9% and reached a peak of $ 93.50 after hours. It was opened for $ 85.41. The cause: a federal judge is expected to approve the merger of companies.

US district court judge Victor Marrero is expected to rule against the lawsuit filed by a group of public attorneys-general who are blocking Sprint’s $ 26.5 billion merger with T-Mobile. The verdict confirming the merger will be announced Tuesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Sprint is the third largest wireless network provider in America and T-Mobile the fourth. The merger lawsuit argued that it would raise prices for Americans (especially those who use prepaid plans that are popular with people who are saddled with poorer credit), while restricting competition by reducing the number of industrial competitors to three of four. The other two carriers are number one Verizon Communications Inc. and number two AT&T Inc.

On the other hand, Sprint and AT&T claim that the merger is needed to help them install 5G mobile technology nationwide. The merger will also allow them to compete better against Verizon Inc and AT&T.

Analysts say that T-Mobile and Sprint are expected to start negotiations to renegotiate the terms of their $ 26.5 billion merger immediately after the court’s decision was made. They said that Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, wants to lower the price of the deal because Sprint’s fortunes have been soured since they initially signed their agreement in 2018.

However, this disagreement between the budding partners does not mean renegotiating. For its part, Sprint is expected to claim that T-Mobile needs to grow its US operations and increase its capacity through its spectrum.

In 2019, Sprint and T-Mobile received approval for the problem merger from the US Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that both companies made concessions to federal regulators.

Analysts say the new T-Mobile will have more than 90 million US customers. T-Mobile wants to grab more AT&T and Verizon subscribers. The three companies will dominate the American wireless market, but will also compete with newcomers, including cable companies that resell services from major providers.

The expected approval of Judge Marrero will enable T-Mobile and Sprint to combine their network infrastructure, stores and workforce. T-Mobile has promised that customers of the combined company will have the same or better tariff plans for three years after the deal.

The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would merge the third and fourth largest wireless providers in a tie-up challenged by Democrats and consumer activists. Photo: AFP / Alastair Pike

