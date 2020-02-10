Advertisement

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa with Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House

New Delhi: The question of progress at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), which is now pending due to the tensions between India and Pakistan, was a priority during Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s visit to New Delhi last week.

High-level diplomatic sources told ThePrint that Colombo has told New Delhi that “Cooperation and Progress in the SAARC” is of the utmost importance for Sri Lanka’s development and that it is India’s priority in driving the Bay of Bengal Multisectoral Initiative technical and economic measures understand cooperation (BIMSTEC).

According to the sources, Sri Lanka is now interested in driving the SAARC process forward because it wants better connectivity with other countries and seamless trade between member countries. But the process cannot proceed without India’s cooperation.

According to the sources, the Sri Lankans have also instructed India to at least resume the SAARC discussion process as one of their top diplomats, Esala Weerakoon, has been appointed as the next Secretary General of the SAARC Secretariat.

Weerakoon will take command from March 1st. He will succeed Pakistani diplomat Amjad Hussain B. Sial, who has headed the secretariat since 2017.

ThePrint reached the State Department but declined to comment.

What Modi said after meeting Rajapaksa

In his press release after the bilateral meeting with Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Modi sought “close cooperation” with Sri Lanka in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Stability, security and prosperity in Sri Lanka are not only in the interest of India, but also in the interest of the entire region of the Indian Ocean. Therefore, our close cooperation in the Indian-Pacific region is of great value for peace and prosperity.” Modi had said Saturday.

However, Rajapaksa carefully avoided mentioning the Indo-Pacific, which is largely seen as an initiative to combat China, in his media lectures.

Regarding SAARC via BIMSTEC, New Delhi has made it clear that BIMSTEC is not the only focus of the Indo-Pacific initiative, not only because of its greater reach for the Southeast Asian countries, but also because of its “Look East” policy and the role it intends to play to play.

It was India’s position that if Pakistan does not end cross-border terrorism, it will not be able to switch to SAARC. As a result, the government’s focus has shifted from Modi to BIMSTEC and Indo-Pacific.

However, Colombo also warned New Delhi that a lack of progress at SAARC is an incentive for Beijing to continue to position itself as an important development partner on the subcontinent.

Sri Lanka is trying to re-establish relations with India

Since the Rajapaksa government came to power in October last year, both the Gotabaya brothers, the Sri Lankan president, and Mahinda (prime minister) have done everything in their power to resume relations with India, which was in a difficult state after the war has reached incident in the port of Hambantota with the Chinese.

The Hambantota port built in China remains one of the biggest problems in New Delhi. Beijing actually began to influence Sri Lanka through this port.

Immediately after taking office, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya made India his first foreign travel destination last November. Similarly, after his appointment to the office, his older brother Mahinda decided to visit India before China.

“India now has to deal with the subtle connection between SAARC and BIMSTEC that our neighbors make. This is a big problem that needs to be addressed and solved. And this doesn’t just have to be done from New Delhi just because it’s the largest country in the region. All other capitals – Colombo, Kathmandu, Dhaka and New Delhi – must be on one side and reach a consensus problem, ”said former Ambassador Rajiv Bhatia, who is now a Distinguished Fellow at Gateway House.

The next location for the SAARC summit is Pakistan, which is also problematic for India. The last summit took place on November 26 and 27, 2014 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

“Sri Lanka has made it clear that it does not want to take sides between India and China. But they have to get the best of both sides. China is certainly taking advantage of this stalemate at SAARC. And it’s true that BIMSTEC doesn’t see much progress either, ”said Raji Rajagopalan, Distinguished Fellow, Observer Research Foundation.

President Gotabaya will visit China soon

According to sources, President Gotabaya could soon visit Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent Special Representative Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Sri Lanka in December last year.

Gotabaya was due to visit Beijing in January, but was postponed.

Wang said in January that China would not allow “any outside influence” to interfere with Colombo’s internal affairs.

Sri Lanka now owes China substantial debt, even though Beijing is involved in the construction of several infrastructure projects in the South Asian country, including the port of Hambantota, which is now under Chinese control with a 99-year-old lease.

“India knows that China cannot compete with Beijing’s economic leverage. With the decline in India’s leadership at SAARC, China has managed to move deeper into the region and establish itself as a large and significant partner,” said Rajagopalan.

“However, what India can do is to complete projects in these countries on time and not to drag them. China, on the other hand, is prematurely ending the projects it is undertaking in these countries. “

