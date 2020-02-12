Advertisement

St. Munchins

27

–

24

Castletroy

Seven attempts, each of which was performed brilliantly in the course of a game that reflected the competition in the most favorable light, were shown at the quarter-finals of the Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Senior Cup in St. Munchins 27:24 win over Limerick rival Castletroy College at Markets Field.

Castletroys Louis Cunneen and Jason Aylward with James O’Brien from St. Munchin’s. Photo: INPHO / Tommy Dickson

Advertisement

While St. Munchin’s was the better team and deserved to reach a semi-final against PBC in two weeks, Castletroy put in a dramatic rally in the final stages, scoring 14 points to narrow their gap to three points yet four minutes on the clock.

Munchin remained in possession of the ball until the final whistle, but this shaky finish was just one reason why head coach Ger Slattery was less than impressed with his overall performance.

“A good aspect of the game is that we travel to Pres and we know we are 20 to 30 percent better,” he said.

“There will have to be something. We can’t afford to relax the way we did 27:10 and while there were areas where we improved our first game against Ardscoil, there were others that just weren’t good enough. “

The only big regret after such a great game is that brilliant Castletroy-Scrum Half Jack Oliver made a mistake that contributed to his team’s defeat. The son of Greig, a former Scottish international and current elite player development officer from Münster, was a brilliant all-rounder and an excellent tactician. He scored his team’s two great attempts, three conversions and a penalty for a personal contribution of 19 points.

In the middle of the second half, however, he had a pass intercepted by Kean Sheehy, the hooker from St. Munchin, which increased his team’s deficit to 27:10 and from which there was no way back.

Munchin’s took an early lead by trying hooker Jack Devany, but Oliver struck almost immediately when he overtook after Castletroy’s concerted pressure. Munchin was back in front with a great attempt from right winger Conor O’Shaughnessy and another after a 60m sprint to the left of James O’Brien that Alex Wood transformed. A penalty from Oliver left it 17-10 during the break.

A second penalty from Wood, the son of former Irish captain Keith, and one and a half with a strong left shoe, squeezed Munchins 20:10 lead. Then came Sheehy’s opportunistic attempt, which Wood converted to leave 17 points between the sides 15 minutes before the end.

To their great credit, however, Castletroy refused to give up the fight, and winger Mark Lyons and mercury-jack Oliver tried, both converted by Oliver, to create a very exciting finale for an entertaining school cup tie.

Castletroy College – E O’Halloran; L. Cunneen, S. Hanrahan, J. Aylward, M. Lyons; M O’Hanrahan, J Oliver; R. Magill, D. McGinn, J. McCormack, S. DenDikken, J. Moloney; J. Toland, S. Quirke, J. McNamara.

Subs – C Mulkern, O’Shea, N. Nymakazi, D. McMahon, O’Shea, R. Whyte, L. Heuston, J. Lammond.

St. Munchins – D McDermott; O’Shaughnessy, S. McCarthy-Burbage, D. Long, J. O’Brien; A Wood, D’O Callaghan; K. Sheehy, J. Devanny, K. Ryan, G. Kirwan, C. Finn, J. Clohessy, E. Hickey, L. Neilan.

Subs uses – K Tracey, G Harrington, S Nestor.

Referee – Joy Neville (MAR).

Advertisement