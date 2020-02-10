Advertisement

Washington – The political action committee for the voting group founded by Georgian Democrat Stacey Abrams has raised nearly $ 20 million since its inception in late 2018, including $ 1.2 million in January.

Fair Fight, which is designed to promote fair elections in Georgia and across the country, has over $ 12 million in campaign disclosure reports submitted to the state of Georgia on Friday.

The group received a $ 5 million donation from former New York Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg in December and January. Other large donations came from Stacy Schusterman, chairman of Samson Energy Company, which donated $ 500,000 to the group, and actress Heather Thomas, who donated $ 15,000.

Fair Fight signed thousands of candidates for democratic office in Georgia last month.

Abrams, who is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, started Fair Fight after losing Georgia’s governorship to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018.

The group also challenged Georgia’s efforts to remove thousands from the electoral roll in order to maintain the electoral roll.

For the 2020 election cycle, Fair Fight has initiated electoral protection measures in 18 battlefield countries to ensure the security of the elections.

Abrams was closely watched last year when she considered a White House offer publicly. While refusing to run for president, Abrams told the New York Times that she was open to vice presidential candidates.

In an interview with FiveThirtyEight last month, Abrams predicted that she would be president by 2040.

