A group of leftist student activists at Stanford University went out during a campus event where a speaker discussed the abolition of DACA. After the students left, about 75 percent of the seats in the venue were empty.

According to a report by the Stanford University student newspaper, a group of leftist student activists disrupted a guest lecture by Texas Attorney General Kyle Hawkins by leaving the venue.

Left-wing students often plan protests on university campuses. Some of these protests specifically aim to keep conservatives and other interested students away from the venues at the venue.

Just five minutes after Hawkins’ talk, 75 percent of the crowd got up and headed for the exit. “Texas Attorney General Kyle Hawkins was only five minutes away in his lecture on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) litigation when more than three-quarters of his audience got up and left the room,” the student newspaper report said.

Law student Zoe Packman argued that students of illegal immigrants should not worry if they are going through the citizenship process.

“It is incredibly unfair that my fellow students are exposed to these additional burdens and then reminded of them at school,” said Packman. “We shouldn’t be discussing the legality of our student population. It’s not a valid question, there is no question.”

The event was organized by Stanford’s chapter of the Federalist Society. Paul Draper, a member of the organization that helped organize the event, said they encouraged left-wing professors to oppose Hawkins’ position on DACA during the event. None of the Stanford professors asked to take part in the evening discussion agreed to participate.

