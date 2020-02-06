Advertisement

Madonna sang in spite of the curtain she accused the London Palladium employees of “censoring” them. (Screenshot via Twitter)

Pop legend Madonna, who has been criticized for a series of canceled concerts, has remained defiant and determined to give her fans an appearance they will never forget.

And boy, did she deliver? Despite the curtain, the singer still had a song to sing and explained that the show had to go on.

This happened even though a nine-ton metallic fire curtain fell on Madonna and her team of dancers, as she claimed. She later posted a tweet furiously claiming that London Palladium “censored” her.

It was 5 minutes after our curfew at 11:00 AM – we still had a song to play, and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the 9-ton metal fire curtain. Fortunately, they stopped halfway and nobody got hurt …

‘Make the people!’

At 11:00 p.m., their appearance at Madame X was immediately ended by the organizers.

She wrote: “It was five minutes after our curfew, we still had a song to play and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighed nine tons.

“Fortunately, they stopped halfway there and nobody was hurt.

“Many thanks to the entire audience, who didn’t move and never left us. Power the people! “

In the video material that she posted next to the tweet, you can hear the curtain lowering.

Madonna made a moving speech during her closing lecture at WorldPride in New York (Getty)

She then turned to the crowded stadium and continued her performance of “I Rise” when the house lights came on and her microphone fell silent.

Palladium, who canceled their show at curfew, came after the organizers warned the star not to break it.

A spokesman told the BBC that while the venue denied that the staff was using the fire curtain, they did not comment on the show being canceled.

“Contrary to a number of reports, the staff at the London Palladium have never attempted to pull or pull down the iron fire curtain during the performance last night,” they said.

While Madonna claimed that the “iron” curtain fell, the video appeared to show the main fabric curtain.

Fans praise Madonna’s “censorship” and praise her with indifference.

Her contribution triggered a mixed reaction among the fans. Some praised the pop guru as a “queen”, others seemed less enthusiastic because of the late start times.

Can't stop the queen !!!

Love this. Yes, it has to start on time. It started at 9 a.m. instead of 8.30 a.m. But at 11:15 a.m., for security reasons, was actually the last point where she was cut off before they should have. It was definitely an unforgettable ending, I wish I had been there!

It turns out that @Madonna is a selfish diva and quickly loses the status of a symbol. There is a curfew for all the other employees she is obviously not interested in, not you princess.

