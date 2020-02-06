Advertisement

Posted on 6 February 2020

And last but not least! A cast is coming! A ship gets crooked! A mission is explained and executed! The Next: Gene theme blares for a moment! We are STAR TREKKING, ALSO!

You have to find out – or at least do that – that the makers behind this show feel pretty confident of the slow pace when they mark the third episode of the series as “The Beginning” in the episode title. In the way of so many series in the streaming era, the first three episodes of Star Trek: Picard clearly served as his prologue. Maybe they started in the media, with Picard in the space and the background of the past two decades filled in as they went on? Of course, but would that have sold the point of his age and decline? Would it have allowed us to watch him go from a broken or tired man to a man who stood on the bridge of a spaceship and intoned “Involved” with authority? As we noted in a previous review, a lot of time has passed since we last saw this world and many different parts of Star Trek lore had been left unattended for that time. Given everything that has happened, everything that the show is trying to put together, and everything that it is trying to set up so that the story moves forward (while it is also deeply rooted in the past), we cannot really blame anyone for it making the decision to take the time to get things going. Going is a bit too slow for us, but this episode pulled things together nicely, closing his gaze on the past and setting up the cast for the next phase of the story. As always with shows that follow the modern streaming model, this would all have been easier to watch.

With a cold open flashback until 14 years ago, the show filled in some, but not all, details about Picard’s resignation from Starfleet and his background with his former first officer Raffi. Michelle Hurd is one of those actors who feels so at home in the world of Star Trek that it is almost hard to believe that she is new to it. She brings just the right level of hammyness into the role to make her feel completely natural in that jazzy version of a Starfleet uniform. We cannot even tell you how often we have watched the scene in which she did research and responded to holographic computer screens that, as we know, were not there at the time of filming. It takes a real dedication to dive into such a scene – where you take swigs from a beer and literally take double for nothing – but we were a little impressed by her ability to really clarify it. No real explanation is given why Picard turned her back on her – especially since it implies that he is still friendly with his former Enterprise friends. It is one of the few aspects of this story that is not entirely true to Picard’s character. He was a commander and rigid, but extremely warm-hearted and protective of his crew. But we assume that the embarrassment of his resignation made it too difficult to maintain any contact with her.

We also have the newest resident of the captain’s seat at a Star Trek show, Santiago Cabrera, as tortured tough guy Cristobal Rios. We may have discovered that his introduction – with the cigar, the shirtlessness and the bottle of tequila – is more than a little eyeroll worthy, but Cabrera also plays the various holographic crew members of his ship (each with a different accent and personality it seems) is a weird genius. And one that underlines the show of this universe’s poor relationship with artificial intelligence. The writers have somewhat bravely removed Picard’s mystique and swagger in this world. Both Raffi and Rios are in love with him under all this, but they still manage to reduce him in their interactions with him. Again, this is in part a “return to greatness” story and we have no doubt that the full Jean-Luc Picard swagger will return. We thought that Dr. Juratti would join them and be happy to see it, because Allison Pill is great here. We are sorry to see Laris and Zhaban fade into the background. She is easily our favorite new character and that fight scene against the Zhat Vash agents was very fun to watch in a show that moved a little mite.

We were also treated to the long-awaited (according to some people) return of Hugh of the Borg, which is reintroduced in the most inconspicuous way – without being mentioned and looking nothing like it used to be. You must be familiar with the actor to even know who the character was. That is a seriously subtle fan service Hugh, if he even uses that name, is the director of the Borg cube reclaimed by Romulan. Showrunner Michael Chabon and his co-makers show us a post-Borg Trek universe. The Borg have not been a threat to the Federation for some time (although the new recruit character from the previous episode seemed nervous about the possibility of their return), which would follow with the latest episode of Voyager, in which Captain Janeway and her crew succeed to give the entire collective an almost fatal blow. Twenty years later, the remaining Borg, as Hugh noted, is either an exploitable resource or a danger of being imprisoned. Add a sub-community of ex-assimilated Romulans suffering from extreme psychic trauma effects, the “shared mythical framework” of the Romulan ex-Borg collective investigating Soji, and a secret Romulan clique determined to wipe out all artificial intelligence and you have a pretty complex, morally questionable and completely Trek-mythos view of this world. We loved that scene with Ramdha, the Romulan Tarot reader (more or less). Even now, Romulans are still pretty well described and we felt that we better understood their culture in the five minutes of that scene. Praise goes to the achievements of Rebecca Wisocky and that creepy, watery, clearly deeply traumatized voice that she has used.

All this is why we really hope that they don’t get stuck in the mystery of Soji for too long. It’s the least interesting part of the show, waiting for her to find out what she is. If they spend too much time on the fact of its artificiality, the series will only get the feeling that it is breaking down Bladerunner. The idea of ​​a post-Borg galaxy in which Hugh, the former Locutus and the former Seven of Nine all go for a crash course is MUCH more interesting than the “I thought I was a real girl” mystery of Soji. Narek and his scary sister (Peyton List, who looks great, all Romulan done, even if her “English” accent remains questionable), are just not as interesting as their only reason to be in the story, watching Soji to hold . We hope she can get in touch with Picard and his crew sooner to answer questions that are more interesting than “Was Data My Father?” Why did Ramdha and the Zhat Vash agent call her “The Destroyer?” What does she mean? destroy?

Whatever the future holds, we remain impressed by the intriguing, complex, nuanced and emotional story they’ve woven from so many different Star Trek stories. You can claim that this dark or morally gray version of Trek is the wrong direction for the franchise, but you cannot claim to turn its back on it, in Soji’s term, to call it the “shared mythical framework” of fifty years, more than 500 episodes of television and almost a dozen Star Trek films. We are deep in the weeds.

