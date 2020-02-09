Advertisement

Harrison Ford is one of the greatest stars of all time. He has played iconic film heroes such as Han Solo and Indiana Jones and has even received recognition for his skill in playing dramatic roles.

Even at an age when many stars would have been retired for a long time, Ford is still working and will live on the work of the famous writer Jack London in the upcoming action movie Call of the Wild. In addition to being the world’s favorite action hero on the screen, Ford also does a lot of real-life adventure and is even known to save lives from time to time.

Harrison Ford is best known for action movies

Harrison Ford

Ford started acting in the late 1970s, after initially starting his career as a carpenter. He appeared in films such as American Graffiti before he became a star after his starring role in the 1977 Star Wars.

Almost immediately after the movie was released, he was catapulted to the top of the Hollywood food chain, and fans everywhere wanted to know the future for the talented, charismatic actor. Ford resumed his role as Han Solo in various other Star Wars films, including the latest trilogy.

His other most famous role was that of Indiana Jones, the fearless archaeologist. Ford has built a reputation as a rugged actor, never afraid of tackling difficult stunts or films in challenging locations.

In addition to the iconic Indiana Jones and Star Wars films, Ford appeared in a wide range of other action films, including Witness, Blade Runner, Patriot Games, Air Force One, The Fugitive and Six Days, Seven Nights. He has definitely earned a place in film history as one of the “Everymen” of Hollywood.

Harrison Ford has saved several people in real life

Ford is also known for its habit of doing heroic things in real life. The actor, who has a pilot’s license, regularly flies his helicopter over semi-abandoned areas in the United States, looking for ways to do good.

It is known that in 2001 Ford rescued a stranded 13-year-old Boy Scout who was missing in Yellowstone National Park. There was an active search going on when Ford decided to participate in the rescue and was ultimately the one who found the missing boy.

After he found him, Ford landed his helicopter, scooped up the boy and brought him back to the authorities, not worse for wear.

Ford once also rescued a few stranded female hikers who fell out of the sky due to dehydration and heat. Ford, wearing a cowboy hat, flew in to save and undoubtedly gave walkers the surprise of their lives.

For Ford, a real-life hero has almost become second nature.

What is the next step for Harrison Ford?

In February, Ford will again light up the big screen when it appears in the highly anticipated film Call of the Wild. The film, with realistic animations to depict wildlife in a deserted wilderness, is the perfect vehicle for Ford and is likely to attract fans of all ages.

Ford will portray an outdoorsman named Jack Thornton, who works with a cute dog to cope with the toughest elements in the world. He is also reportedly returning as Indiana Jones in a fifth film, although no release date or exact details have yet been given.

It seems that being an action hero for Ford is just a way of life.

