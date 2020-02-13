Demi Lovato found out about her powerful new tattoo, which represents her “spiritual awakening” after a stay in rehab.

The bisexual singer shared a photo of the beautiful tattoo on Instagram on February 11, on which a fallen angel is raised by three pigeons.

Lovato said in the post that she had “gone dark” on social media before her Super Bowl and Grammy appearances.

“I had this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by Alessandro Capozzi,” she wrote.

Demi Lovato Tattoo represents the shedding of her darkness.

Lovato had “no idea” which tattoo she wanted, so she told the tattoo artist what she had been through.

“We created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I had,” she wrote.

“If a fallen angel is raised by three pure angel pigeons (the Holy Trinity) while their inner light is guided by a higher consciousness, the decay of their dark wings represents the darkness that I shed,” she added.

We created a combination of images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I had.

The 27-year-old unveiled her new tattoo shortly after her return to the spotlight with her new song “Anyone”, which she debuted at the Grammy Awards in January.

Her comeback came a year and a half after she was hospitalized after an overdose, and she later spent time in rehab.

Star announced that she was open to meeting both men and women in 2017.

A year before her overdose, Lovato announced that she was open to meeting both men and women. “I’ve always felt that way,” she said at the time.

Last week she told SiriusXM presenter Andy Cohen that it was “emotional, but really nice” to tell her family about their sexuality.

“After everything was done, I trembled and cried and just felt overwhelmed,” she said.

“My father said,” Yes, obviously. “

“And I said,” Oh, OK, dad. “

“My mother was the one I was very nervous about, but she just said,” I just want you to be happy, “said Lovato, quipping her” Cool for the Summer “lyrics.

“It was so beautiful and amazing and as I said, I am so grateful,” she said.