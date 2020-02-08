Advertisement

by: BROOKE LEFFERTS, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 5:09 AM EST

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 7:05 a.m. EST

A model poses on the runway at the NYFW Fall / Winter 2020 – Tom Ford fashion show at Milk Studios, Friday, February 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Tom Ford brought the fashion week to Hollywood on Friday night, with a runway show full of glamor and a number of A-listeners, including Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

Although most of the fashion shows take place in New York this week, Ford used the Oscar weekend to stage an elegant show in the hometown of the award ceremony in Los Angeles with his distinctive drama.

Dimmed lights created a nightclub vibe when guests – including Kate Hudson, Joe Alwyn, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet – entered the Milk Studios room around the long runway with the muted gray carpet over a mirrored floor and two mirrored levels walls to look at, some set up as display boxes. Gray, tufted velvet benches lined the runway, and pilots’ goggles awaited in their seats.

In the front row, Demi Moore posed for photos with daughter Rumer Willis and Brat Pack member Rob Lowe. J.Lo. sat with fiance Alex Rodriguez and giggled with Zellweger when Anna Wintour watched in her characteristic sunglasses.

The show started with asymmetrical skirts made from large, colored patchwork denim, paired with casual jackets and hobo bags in earth tones. Ford likes classic looks and lines, but has had fun with accessories like huge feathered earrings in many colors and a pair of high, yellow cowboy boots made of animal skin.

The men’s collection included tailored suits with oversized scarves and funky, futuristic red sunglasses. Trench coats for men and women were long and had large lapels and cuffs – some made of lush lambskin, one made of leopard print.

The top models on the show included Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, smiled in the front row and called the new collection “beautiful”.

In the middle of the show, the lights went out and disco balls descended from the ceiling, creating swirling lights and setting the tone for evening wear. The crowd howled as Bella Hadid entered in an elegant, silver peekaboo dress with sequins and dramatic black velvet bows. Some of the looks below consisted of see-through dresses in ornate black lace that revealed black underwear underneath. The men’s tuxedo jackets had bold prints over black pants.

“Nobody makes women and men look as good as Tom as designers,” Lowe told The Associated Press. Timeless elegance, but also contemporary flair. Nobody does it better. “

While black often dominates the Ford shows, the bright colors of the Fall 2020 show impress audiences. These include a red casual jacket for men, trousers made of silk-pink satin, sweaters in emerald green and deep purple dresses. The hairs of all female models were in the same sleek, thick hairstyle that was decorated with flowers made of feathers.

Actor Jon Hamm – who wore a shiny silver suit – is a fan.

“Typical Tom Ford,” said Hamm after the show. “It was elegant and sexy and beautiful and unique. Nobody does what he does. It is really breathtaking. ”

Other celebrities on the show included Tracee Ellis Ross, Rita Wilson, James Corden and Jeff Bezos, who held hands with their friend Lauren Sanchez.

Ciara called the show “stunning”. However, the singer, who recently announced her third pregnancy on Instagram, said that she may have to wait before putting on one of the designer’s creations.

“I think we all girls will beat Tom Ford for every dress,” she said. “If I didn’t have this bump, I’d be in line for some of those dresses, but we have to have a flat stomach!”

