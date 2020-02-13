The Supreme Court on Thursday instructed political parties to provide reasons on their websites for giving tickets to candidates with criminal role models to increase transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

The Supreme Court instructed that a candidate’s ability to win elections should not be a trick to use in criminal cases against a candidate.

The details of the criminally motivated candidates, the Apex court said, should be published in a local newspaper and a national newspaper, as well as on social media, including Facebook and Twitter.

During the hearing on January 24, the election commission admitted that the 2018 Apex court’s instructions to make the criminal harbingers of candidates who took part in the election available to the general public were not the desired outcome of the decriminalization of politics services.

The court also instructed political parties to submit a compliance report to the Election Commission, and the contempt procedure can be initiated if the compliance report is not submitted to the European Commission. ,

The Supreme Court found that the number of candidates with a criminal background has increased alarmingly in the last four parliamentary elections.

