To clarify the changed situation in Iowa, the State Democratic Party released a statement on Thursday that appeared to contradict an earlier decree by National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez.

Perez had asked the Iowa Democrats to recheck the caucus worksheets and report forms to make sure the calculations were done correctly on the caucus night, which was Monday.

“Enough is enough,” Perez wrote on Twitter. “Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.”

– Tom Perez (@TomPerez), February 6, 2020

The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) then released a public statement. In a section that was confusingly referred to as “in the background”, the State party wrote that it should only respond to a “valid, written” request from a “candidate” within 48 hours.

This statement further confused the aftermath of Iowa’s beleaguered caucus night, suggesting that Perez’s request may not be enough to get the party to act.

Several news agencies have reported over the past few days about obvious inconsistencies in the calculations noted on Caucus worksheets, which tabulate how many “state delegate equivalents” are awarded to each candidate, and ultimately about the distribution of national delegates.

“If a presidential campaign calls for a new convocation in accordance with the Iowa delegate selection plan, the internally displaced person is prepared,” the press release said. “In such a case, the IDP will review the paper reports provided by the district chairs and signed by representatives of the presidential campaigns. This is the official protocol of the Iowa Democratic Caucus, and we are committed to ensuring the results accurately reflect Iowan’s preference. “

National Democratic Committee chairman Tom Perez speaks to the audience ahead of the Democratic presidential debate on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Justin Sullivan / Getty

A renewed review is performed by reviewing the Caucus Night worksheets and other forms to ensure that they are consistent with the information that each district has reported to Party headquarters. As the party’s presidential candidates migrated to New Hampshire, Monday night’s results became clearer and Senator Bernie Sanders won the most individual votes.

Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg appears to have beaten Sanders by a fraction of the number of delegate equivalents awarded.

The system did not collapse until late Monday, when it appeared that individual districts could not transmit the results of their caucuses to the party using a cell phone app specially developed for the event.

After that, a replacement phone line was clogged with traffic and some were put on hold for hours just to report the results. Many hung up instead of waiting for the answering machine.

The Nevada Democratic Party announced after the debacle that it will not use the same app as its Iowa counterpart when it does Caucuses on February 22.

