1 Hotel Brooklyn offers rooms with a view of the Statue of Liberty.

The best way to see New York City is from the Hudson River aboard a sunset cruise with champagne in hand. I saw it from the observatory of the classic woodcut yacht Manhattan when the cityscape lit up.

The 1920s-style motor yacht took us around Manhattan Island in less than 2 hours, past the Financial District, Ellis Island, Governors Island and under the bridges of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

I didn’t have much time in “the city that never sleeps” and was sometimes tempted not to sleep for fear of missing something. I was in New York with a plan – see the city, but keep my fitness determination – wellness by day, glamor by night.

Hence the glass of champagne, a compliment to the Classic Harbor Line, which operates the Manhattan yacht from Chelsea Piers on the Hudson River. When the sun went down and the evening turned into night, we approached “The Lady” – when the city started to shine.

The next morning I was on time to catch the sunrise and do yoga. A small group gathered for the 90-minute Sunrise Yoga Walk organized by Fit Tours NYC. The company is aimed at active tourists and offers training plans for all fitness levels. Our walk included stretching and light yoga (no mats required) along the waterfront and from the Brooklyn Bridge.

Fit Tours NYC offers guided fitness tours in New York City.

Fit Tours NYC

We later met with Brooklyn Bike Tours owner Tony Mantione to tour Brooklyn.

Tony has lived in Brooklyn for more than 50 years and knows history and current developments just like the back of his hand. You won’t find a more enthusiastic and passionate ambassador for Brooklyn and its residents. And if you want to find New York’s best pizzeria – Tony is your type too.

The company advertises four Brooklyn tours to choose from; Sunset pizza trending, a dessert tour, a tasting tour, and a brownstone tour, but Tony knows Brooklyn so well that he adjusts and mixes the tour depending on the group that is going out.

I have a sweet tooth and I thought kicking would cut calories, so Tony took us to the best pizza stalls and dessert places.

Brooklyn is best explored by bike.

Brooklyn bike tours

The leisurely 5-hour tour included many stops for stories, visits and of course food. Two of my favorite stops were Robertas for authentic Italian wood-fired pizza and the old Brooklyn Farmacy & Soda Fountain – the shop is in a 1920s building with real red swivel chairs.

I never had to put my handbag in my handbag when Tony picked up the note with the drinks wherever we stopped.

We cut calories by walking the cobblestone streets to Domino Park, the Brooklyn Navy, distilleries and studios, Brooklyn Heights with its terracotta street signs that highlight the historic districts, and “Dumbo” – Down Under The Manhattan Bridge – drove. My favorite neighborhood was Williamsburg as it overlooks the waterfront and the numerous murals and artistic graffiti that lighten the blocks.

Williamsburg is known for its street art.

Get the CityPASS to see New York’s top attractions. It’s good for nine consecutive days and has allowed us to skip the lineups at some venues, and it was almost half the cost we would have paid for separate admission to each location.

The pass gives you access to: the Empire State Building, the American Museum of National History, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the top-of-the-rock observation deck, the ferry to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, and the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. (You can swap some of them for other attractions if you want.)

Access to Top of the Rock is included in the CityPASS.

op of the rock

First stop for us The Empire State Building. We enjoyed a breathtaking 360-degree view of the city from the observation deck on the 86th floor. I couldn’t get enough of the views and went back that evening to see the glamor at night. (CityPASS allows entry during the day and at night.)

We explored the Met Cloisters at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Upper Manhattan and the Rubin Museum of Art in Midtown Manhattan. I came to the Rubin in time to take a 45-minute meditation course with 100 others.

And then it was time to pamper yourself on Saks Fifth Avenue. On the second floor, FaceGym is known as the “world’s first gym for your face”. An inspirational quote on one of the walls says, “It’s not a facial, it’s a workout.” But if so, it was the easiest and most enjoyable workout I’ve ever done. I’ve ever had.

A trainer, or was it a masseuse who massaged and manipulated facial muscles that I never knew I had. The experience made me feel younger and with a smile on my face.

And so I left New York – with a smile on my face and not an inch from my waist.

Get there:

Cathay Pacific flies directly from Vancouver to New York. A business class ticket gives you free access to the full-board lounge in the JFK and the lounge in the YVR. Vancouver International Airport’s Cathay Pacific Lounge was designed by Studioilse, the London-based design firm headed by Ilse Crawford. The lounge has warm, natural materials such as wood and stone. The lounge is open to First and Business Class passengers traveling with Cathay Pacific, Marco Polo Club members with Silver Card status or higher and members of all levels who receive Lounge Passes and / or their friends and family members, including oneworld members with Sapphire status or higher.

Where to sleep:

The lobby in the 1 Hotel Central Park.

1 Central Park Hotel

1 hotel New York

There are two beautiful 5 star 1 star hotels in New York. A nature reserve in the middle of Manhattan, one block south of Central Park. and another in Brooklyn with a rooftop pool overlooking the Manhattan skyline.

Every time I walked into 1 Hotel Central Park, there was a feeling of freshness with its nature-inspired themes. In addition to its visual appeal, the hotel has a hint of euphoria with its characteristic fragrance, which consists of a combination of musk, earthy tree moss, eucalyptus, cedar and oak. The 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on the water was voted one of the 10 best hotels by Condé Nast Traveler at the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.

Harriet’s rooftop at 1 Hotel Brooklyn.

1 Brooklyn Hotel

