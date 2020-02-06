Advertisement

Jimmy Fallon has its bits. James Corden does too. Jimmy Kimmel can justify righteous anger better than anyone with cynical disbelief. Seth Meyers, Samantha Bee, Trevor Noahand John Oliver often feel more journalists who are rather funny than hosts in the late evening. But only Stephen Colbert can show the kind of sincere sincerity that was shown during his monologue on Wednesday’s Late Show.

After releasing a TelePrompTer’s jokes about the Senate’s decision to acquit President Donald Trump on two accusations of accusation – due to obstruction of Congress and abuse of power – Colbert became serious to discuss Senator Mitt Romney‘s decision to break the grade and vote to convict Trump for abuse of power. By doing this, Romney became the first senator in American history to vote to oust a president from his own party.

“My promise to God to apply impartial justice required that I put aside my personal feelings and political prejudices,” Romney said on Wednesday. “If I ignored the evidence presented and disregarded what I believe my oath and the constitution demand of me for the sake of a partisan end, this would, I fear, expose my character to the reprimand of history and my own disapproval.

“I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strongly condemn my decision, and in some circles I will be strongly condemned. I am sure that I hear abuse from the president and his supporters, “he added. “Is there anyone who really believes that I would agree to these consequences other than from an inevitable belief that my oath before God demanded it from me?”

After playing clips of the visibly emotional Romney, Colbert started his own commentary: “In my own little way I try to live my faith, and over the years I have enjoyed Mitt Romney,” he said of some of the notorious mouth-to-mouth moments of Romney – such as ‘companies are people’ and ‘binders full of women’.

“But I honestly mean this: I would repeat all those jokes because I took the oath,” Colbert joked.

“But I want to say, that was an inspiring speech,” he quickly added. “Because hearing Mitt Romney’s oath to God was serious as finding water in the desert. Because we know that Republicans lie when they say that Trump did nothing wrong, or that he may have done so, but that he did not remove it Every person who leaves the White House and writes a book about it, every journalist who gets a look behind the scenes – like the two we had last night [Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Trump journalists and authors, A Very Stable Genius] – they all tell us that Republicans are privately shocked by Donald Trump and want something, someone who does something to stop him. But they don’t have the balls to say that out loud if it matters.

