Manchester City has confirmed that Raheem Sterling will miss the West Ham game on Sunday due to a thigh injury.

However, there is still uncertainty about the extent of Sterling’s injury sustained in the middle of his team’s Premier League loss at Tottenham.

There are fears that Sterling could be excluded for up to four weeks, which means that he would miss the Champions League first leg against Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Raheem Sterling will miss our game against West Ham this weekend after scans have shown that he has suffered damage to his left Achilles tendon.

Everyone at City wishes @ sterling7 a complete and quick recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/fVIgTtwTfW

– Manchester City (@ManCity), February 6, 2020

Fortunately for City, Sterling’s injury coincides with the mid-season break that begins after the Hammers game and lasts almost two weeks.

City will travel to Leicester on February 22, before beating the Spanish giants at the Bernabeu Stadium four days later.

