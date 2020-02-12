Advertisement

The 12-year-old trans daughter of basketball legend Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union showed that she is smarter than her years.

NBA star Dwayne Wade has recently emerged The Ellen DeGeneres show where he talked about the moment when his daughter came out as a transgender and asked to be called Zaya.

The day after the interview aired, Zaya immediately became our favorite new inspirational narrator when her mother shared a video of her sharing some house truths while confidently driving a golf buggy.

Advertisement

Zaya casually discusses her dysphoria with her father and asks, “What good is it to be on earth if you try to be someone you are not?

“It’s like you don’t even live as yourself, which is the stupidest concept for me … Just be true and don’t really care what the stereotypical way is.”

“Even if people are mean, even if people get hurt for trying to be themselves?” Said Wade. “Even by doing this, do you still want people to make sure they live their truth?”

“Yes, I know it can be tough anyway, but I think you will prevail and be the best,” replied Zaya. She noticed that there are many people who are still attuned to their way, even though times have become more acceptable, but “you just have to assert yourself.”

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and their children Zaya (12) and Kaavia James (1). (Instagram)

“I mean, it’s worth it, I think it’s really worth it when you get to the point where you accept yourself,” she concluded.

“Feel free, feel like you do,” Dwayne said. “The feeling that you don’t have to hide.”

“Yes,” she agreed. “As if you could look in the mirror and say ‘hello’ to yourself, ‘nice to meet you She,’ instead, “I don’t really know who I am.” It’s like a major identity crisis. “

Proud mother Gabrielle Union made the video entitled “Meet Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, smart and we are so proud of her. It’s okay to listen to your children, love them, and respect them as they are. Love and light good people. “

We can’t wait to get to know them.

Get to know Zaya. She is compassionate, loving, smart and we are so proud of her. It’s okay to listen to your children, love them, and respect them as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT

– Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 11, 2020

Advertisement