Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said on Friday to Bill Maher that the Democratic Party “fooled” Vermont senator Bernie Sanders in Iowa as a sure sign that President Donald Trump would be re-elected.

Bannon accused the Democrats of “arrogance” in real time with Bill Maher when he mocked the party’s support for billionaire Michael Bloomberg as a “savior” for spending billions of dollars on Trump’s defeat. Bannon said he “likes Bernie” because he is a populist candidate like Trump, and he punished the Democratic Party for suppressing Sanders voters in the “Iowa Caucus debacle”. In an open exchange with Maher Friday, Bannon said the Democrats “whine about everything” after Maher complained that the only reason Republicans’ victory was “falsifying” the electoral college in their favor.

<noscript><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BUOY8wY60W4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

“It is this mentality that you have in this place today, and in this place you are going to run Trump to run the tables. You have a completely divided Democratic Party,” said Bannon, getting Maher’s approval. “Because after 2016 nobody sat there and said, ‘Why did we lose?’ The same arrogance you saw with the Brooklyn folks who didn’t send Hillary Clinton to Michigan … Trump turned to these workers and got in touch with them. “

Sander’s voters are doing what they did in 2016, Bannon argued, saying they were “fed up with the Clintons. Either they’re wrong or they don’t vote for Trump.”

Bannon presented his version of the Iowa Caucus case, saying democratic leaders realized Sanders would win, and screwed him out of victory again last week.

“With this attitude, you know the beauty? We will keep winning. I love that. How can you sit here and have a republican oligarch who will be the rescue of the Democratic Party? Bernie was screwed by that.” Democratic Party Watch last week they wouldn’t allow the poll to be published where there were four of them. As soon as he gets closer, the Democratic Party reports and says, “Hey, let’s start a new campaign”

“It’s the same arrogance you see in Iowa through this app,” he said.

Bannon said that many Democrats are looking at people like Bloomberg, whom he described as Republicans, because they “want to be saved by an oligarch.”

After Maher complained that the electoral college had been manipulated in favor of the Republicans, Bannon shot back. “That’s what I love about you, you have to whine about everything,” he said. “They know the rules and cannot win.”

Throughout the show, Maher complained that Trump had his “best week ever” after being released from impeachment charges and began to avenge anyone who opposed him during the trial. The HBO presenter referred to Trump as “Mango Unchained” and described the Republican Party as part of the “extended crime family” of the President.

“We all had a hard week, I feel like a copy of Nancy Pelosi’s speech on the state of the Union,” quipped Maher during his opening monologue in his program.

“We live in the age of revenge. Today John Bolton has disappeared and his mustache has appeared in the mail. I only say if you see Trump on Fifth Avenue with a gun the other way because he can do pretty much anything. yesterday was the scariest day with him. “

Screenshot: HBO Real Time with Bill Maher | Youtube

