The Republican whip of Steve Scalise condemned spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi for tearing up President Trump’s speech after he declared his remarks “shameful” on Tuesday evening.

“I found it shameful. It is unworthy of a speaker,” said Scalise in an interview with CBS News correspondent Major Garrett for the podcast “The Takeout”. “To be honest, spokesman Pelosi should also apologize, because it is not the picture that she wants to present as the spokeswoman for the house.”

When Garrett pointed out that Pelosi said she gave the speech because it was a “manifesto of falsehoods”, Scalise questioned whether Democrats disregarded the White House guests, including a former Tuskegee and an aviator soldier reunited with his family.

“I think she owes the President and the country at least a deep apology,” said Scalise.

Scalise was also confident that Mr. Trump would be re-elected by a large margin in the electoral college. He suggested that Mr. Trump could also win the referendum in 2020 after losing the referendum by 3 million votes in 2016.

“The referendum is a different situation, but look, it is possible,” said Scalise, before dismissing the importance of the referendum. “Ultimately, it’s like the Super Bowl. You don’t get the trophy to get more yards than the other team. You get the trophy to get more points.”

Scalise also disagreed with Republican senators like Lisa Murkowski and Lamar Alexander, who voted to exonerate Trump in impeachment, but said the president’s behavior was “inappropriate.” Scalise said that Mr. Trump had done nothing inappropriate or wrong when he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival.

“The President has done his job,” said Scalise.

Mr. Trump highlighted Scalise in his speech, which announced his acquittal on Friday, and praised him for his loyalty.

Producers: Arden Farhi, Jamie Benson, Sara Cook and Eleanor Watson

CBSN production: Eric Soussanin and Grace Segers

