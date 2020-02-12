Filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, have donated more than $ 3.5 million to Democrats since December, with some of the largest sums going to the organization behind the faulty mobile app that ran during the Iowa gatherings crashed last week.

In the past few months, the Hollywood power couple has also donated money for the campaigns of democratic representatives Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu, which represent all districts in California.

Federal Election Commission records show that in December the director of Raiders of the Lost Ark donated $ 500,000 to PACRONYM, the political donation arm of ACRONYM, whose subsidiary Shadow, Inc. developed the notorious mobile app. Capshaw donated another $ 500,000 to the group in December.

ACRONYM is accused of its leaders being biased against Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and favoring more candidates for the presidency of the establishment. The leaders of the group have been reported to have regularly beaten up Sanders supporters ahead of the Iowa gatherings. CEO Tara McGowan is married to Michael Halle, a senior strategist in the Pete Buttigieg campaign.

The mobile app malfunctioned last week as it became increasingly likely that Sanders in the Iowa Caucuses would perform strongly. The organizers blamed coding problems for the app not reporting the results properly.

Spielberg also donated $ 500,000 to Priorities USA Action, a democratic super PAC that is reported to spend $ 150 million on anti-Trump ads. The director donated a corresponding amount to American Bridge 21st Century, another democratic super PAC with connections to Media Matters for America.

The Center for Responsive Politics reported that Spielberg has cut another $ 500,000 for the Senate Majority PAC, another democratic super PAC that focuses on Senate races. Capshaw donated equally to the three Super PACs.

The couple has donated a maximum of $ 2,800 to campaigns for Pelosi, Schiff, and Lieu in the past six months.

In 2018 Spielberg said that he made The Post in response to President Donald Trump.

“The urgency to make the film was due to the current climate of this government, which bombed the press and called the truth fake if it suited them,” he told The Guardian. “I only believe in one truth, namely the objective truth.”

