Advertisement

February 10, 2020, 6:10 p.m.

Keith Osso

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 at 6:10 pm

Advertisement

SPOKANE, Wash. – Only two weeks into the Washington State High School wrestling season, and Alicia Stewart from Shadle Park hopes the best will come.

Stewart has been struggling since she was five when her father involved her in sports in Wyoming. After moving to Spokane a few years ago, Stewart joined the S.P.

Stewart is a high profile athlete and a high profile student for the Highlanders. That makes her Shining Star this week.

Girls wrestling is nothing new in Washington, well over a thousand compete in high school, but due to the lack of constant matches against girls on site, Stewart still has a fair share of matches against boys, but she doesn’t mind. The biggest difference, according to Stewart, is that girls use their hips to throw, while boys rely on their strength.

If you know of an experienced athlete who deserves recognition in our Shining Star program, please let us know and email us at [email protected]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Advertisement