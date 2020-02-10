Advertisement

Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire Tom Steyer wrote to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman, Tom Perez, asking for the election window to be extended before the next democratic presidential debate.

Steyer wrote:

When my campaign received the debate criteria for the next DNC ​​debate in Nevada on January 31, I was extremely disappointed that the committee had significantly narrowed the voting window. The two previous query windows were 56-58 days, and the current time window was shortened to 35 days.

, @ TomSteyer released a letter to Tom Perez asking the DNC to extend the voting window for the February 19 debate. The window currently runs from January 15th to February 15th. 18 (this is a smaller window than in previous debates). Steyer also notes that there were no surveys in Nevada or S.C. Pic.twitter.com/MexfyPqwWq

Steyer also noted in his letter that “there hasn’t been a single qualification survey in Nevada or South Carolina”:

No qualified survey was conducted in Nevada or South Carolina during this period. In addition, one week before the DNC started, my campaign met the criteria for the Nevada debate in two Fox news polls, where my campaign was 15% in South Carolina and 12% in Nevada.

I urge you to widen the window or ensure that significant surveys take place in these countries before the next debate. Voters in Nevada and South Carolina have the right to be heard in this process and to narrow the qualification criteria for the debate, without their participation undermining the importance of early states in these elections.

According to Real Clear Politics, Steyer is second in South Carolina with 18.5 percent support and fourth in Nevada with ten percent support. Nationwide, Steyer is in ninth place with just two percent of voters’ approval.

