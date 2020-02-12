Advertisement

Despite online rumors that surfaced briefly on Tuesday, billionaire Tom Steyer told NBC News that he would not stop the democratic race for the presidential candidacy.

Steyer, a former hedge fund manager from New York, flatly exposed tweets as “ridiculous”.

“No. It’s ridiculous. As if there might be a tweet that lost my arms and legs, but here they are,” Steyer said, waving.

Yang’s departure from the race was personal to Steyer, but he said he wanted to focus on the upcoming Nevada elementary school and not whether Yang’s followers would move to his camp.

“I enjoy and like Andrew Yang,” said Steyer. “I think he is someone who has brought a lot of new ideas and new energy into this race. He is also a very nice guy. For selfish reasons I am sorry to see him go because I like to spend time with him. “

“I didn’t think (Yang’s departure) where his percentages would go,” added Steyer. “My attitude to this is that I have to contact Nevadas directly. I have to appeal as the person Trump can beat in the economy and I have to appeal as someone who can work for Nevada.”

While Steyer has spent over $ 120 million on advertising, the effort doesn’t seem to have helped him gain fans in the Iowa Caucus or the New Hampshire Primary. Steyer’s performance in the race has not been particularly impressive so far. He received no delegates in the Iowa congregations and received only 0.3 percent of the vote, which was behind Yang.

In a Tuesday statement to Newsweek, Steyer said preliminary reports from New Hampshire “show that the race for democratic nomination is wide open. Until Nevada and South Carolina have a chance to vote, we won’t know which candidates build diversity and a coalition we must win in November. “

Steyer left New Hampshire before the final area code results were released to begin his Nevada campaign.

Steyer’s campaign focused on his economic policy, which, according to his campaign website, “would break the stranglehold that businesses are wielding against our government with their money and lobbying power.”

Steyer has long viewed President Donald Trump as “fraud and failure” and even launched a campaign against Trump. At the Ohio Democratic debate in October 2019, Steyer told the audience that he “launched the Need to Impeach movement because I knew something was wrong at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Steyer’s desire to take Trump away has led to some Twitter spats between the two.

“Impeachment King Steyer (how did it work?) Spent $ 200 million and received less than 1% of the vote in Iowa and only 3% of the vote in New Hampshire,” Trump tweeted before the final results from New Hampshire Primary were released. “Could something just be missing? It’s not easy to do what I did, is it?”

Impeachment King Steyer (How did it work?) Spent $ 200 million and received less than 1% of the vote in Iowa and only 3% of the vote in New Hampshire. Could it be that something is simply missing? It’s not easy to do what I’ve done, is it?

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

“The accused President Trump (how did it work?) Spent $ 1.5 trillion in tax breaks for businesses and wealthy people who did nothing for the economy,” Steyer replied. “Could it just be that something is missing? It’s not easy to be so bad in your job.”

The accused President Trump (how did it work?) Spent $ 1.5 trillion in tax breaks for businesses and rich people who did nothing for the economy. Could it be that something is simply missing? It’s not easy to be so bad in your job. https://t.co/Pny8GK0FH9

– Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer), February 12, 2020

