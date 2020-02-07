Advertisement

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 5:58 PM EST

MATTYDALE, NJ (WSYR-TV) – As of this week, no tenants have been completed to replace the old Kmart in Mattydale.

In November, when Kmart was in the final business days, Salina NewsChannel 9 City Code Leader said the space owner had negotiated with four different companies.

So far no contracts have been signed and no names have been published.

This week, Code Director NewsChannel 9 announced that no evidence of Hannaford’s opening had been received in his office. This would be the first step before something becomes official.

A lot of people called the Your Stories team and asked if Hannaford was opening when the Fayetteville grocery chain opened.

