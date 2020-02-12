The global stock market rally continued on Wednesday and Wall Street reached new records thanks to the decreasing fear of widespread economic consequences of the viral outbreak in China.

Even when the death toll of the new coronavirus epidemic in China climbed above 1,100, investors were hounded because the number of new cases dropped for a second consecutive day, giving hope that the outbreak could peak later this month.

Markets also got a boost from comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who repeated his generally optimistic outlook for the US economy in two days of testimony and confirmed that there is little interest in raising interest rates.

All three major US stock indices were closed on records, while the broad S&P 500 and technology-rich Nasdaq also closed at the highest point for the third consecutive day.

American politics is also starting to attract the attention of the markets after the left-wing senator Bernie Sanders came to victory on Tuesday in the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

“We are breaking all records. The glass is full of everything the markets could wish for,” said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

The markets in Europe were also floating, with the DAX 30 in Frankfurt to a record high and Paris ended this year at the highest level.

The virus called COVID-19 appeared in central China at the end of last year and scared the stock and oil markets for weeks, spreading to more than two dozen countries.

Beijing is expected to introduce a major incentive policy to compensate for economic hits, but Karl Haeling of LBBW said, “It takes time to bring consumers and businesses back to full business mode.”

Kristalina Georgieva, head of the International Monetary Fund, said she expects a “V-shaped” impact of the virus, with a “dramatic decline” in activity in China and a sharp recovery, meaning there is probably only a “mild impact on the rest will be “of the world.”

The American planner Boeing, however, gave a grim warning and said that “no doubt was possible” that the aviation industry and the wider economy would be hampered.

Major airlines have stopped flights in and out of the country, and several countries have banned arrival from China.

With economic worries diminishing, Brent crude oil rose by more than 4 percent on Wednesday, while the gold from safe havens withdrew.

The OPEC oil cartel lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth this year by nearly a fifth as a result of the outbreak in China.

Investors’ fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak seemed to diminish after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had photographed remarks to congressmen Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / ALEX WONG

New York – Dow: 0.9 percent higher at 29,551.42 (close)

New York – S&P 500: 0.7 percent higher at 3,379.45 (close)

New York – Nasdaq: 0.9 percent higher at 9,725.96 (close)

London – FTSE 100: 0.5 percent higher at 7,534.37 points (close)

Frankfurt – DAX 30: UP 0. percent out of 13.7 (close)

Paris – CAC 40: 0.8 percent higher at 6,104.73 (close)

EURO STOXX 50: 0.8 percent higher at 3,854.43 (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: 0.7 percent higher at 23,861.21 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng: 0.9 percent higher at 27,823.66 (close)

Shanghai – Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 2,926.90 (close)

Euro / dollar: DOWN on $ 1,0873 from $ 1.0916

Pound / dollar: DOWN at $ 1,2956 from $ 1,2952

Euro / pound: DOWN at 83.89 pence from 84.28 pence

Dollar / yen: UP at 110.09 from 109.79

Brent Crude: a 4.1 percent increase with $ 56.24 a barrel

West Texas Intermediary: UP 3.4 percent at $ 51.66 per barrel

