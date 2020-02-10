Advertisement

By Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM

Last week we learned that investors were still brave enough to continue on the stock markets with a buy-the-dips mentality. All three major US indices hit a new record high on Thursday. The S&P 500 gained 3.2% this week, the best performance since June 2019.

It was not only Wall Street that saw solid growth, similar patterns were also observed in Europe and Asia.

It looks like investors have returned to risk assets, although the spread of the coronavirus shows no signs of waning. This clearly shows their confidence in the central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, which they believe will step in whenever the global economy shows signs of weakness.

This thinking is alarming because central banks cannot influence the supply side of the economy, especially when it is hit by uncontrollable factors. If the corona virus is not included, the supply chains will be severely disrupted not only in China but around the world. While measuring the impact on global growth and corporate earnings is difficult at the present time, there will definitely be significant impact.

Even if the spread of the virus is kept under control and we avoid taking the risk, the recovery costs will be high. Some economists now fear that the global economy may experience its first slowdown in growth since the financial crisis. When the prices of risk assets are geared towards perfection, it’s hard to believe that they can last that long.

The dollar had steadily gained in value before the Corona virus broke out, but recovered strongly in early February and has risen to 2.3% against a basket of major currencies since the beginning of the year.

Emerging market currencies followed a corresponding downward trend, with the MSCI emerging market index falling 1.6% since mid-January. This can aggravate problems for many emerging economies that take out huge loans in US dollars. This will also have a negative impact on corporate earnings in the United States, as a stronger dollar will result in foreign exchange losses and decrease product competitiveness.

However, investors do not have to panic or liquidate their equity portfolios. However, it may be a good time to review your asset allocation and current positions and consider taking out a 10 to 15% fall in price insurance. Growth stocks are likely to be hit hardest if the global economy slows significantly in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, gold remains one of the preferred assets in difficult times. So if it’s not part of the investor’s portfolio, it’s not too late to add it.

