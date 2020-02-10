Advertisement

Inventories increased on Monday, although the number of new coronavirus cases increased in China and factories and companies struggled to start production after a long break. Coronavirus update: 910 deaths, confirmed cases 40,574. Apple is Real Money’s stock of the day. IPhone maker Foxconn said most stores were closed due to the Corona virus outbreak.

Inventories increased on Monday, despite the fact that the number of new coronavirus cases in China and its factories and companies there that had difficulty starting production after a New Year’s break, which was extended to curb the spread of the outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49 points, or 0.17%, to 29,152, the S&P 500 rose 0.18%, and the Nasdaq gained 0.35%. Wall Street closed on Friday after four days of growth after the US economy created more jobs than expected in January, but concerns over the spread of the corona virus remained.

Advertisement

The virus killed 910 people and infected almost 46,000. Between 2002 and 2003, the corona virus killed more people than the SARS epidemic.

China has pledged about $ 10 billion to fight the pandemic that has forced companies to shut down factories and cut transportation links to prevent people from developing respiratory diseases.

Most operations within Apple (AAPL) – Retrieve report The iPhone manufacturer Foxconn remains “closed until further notice,” said the company. This is another sign of the impact of the corona virus on both the Chinese economy and global corporate supply chains.

Meanwhile, Tesla TSLA said that its Shanghai plant resumed production on Monday after a government-ordered corona virus break.

Tesla had announced that the closure of the $ 2 billion gigafactory in Shanghai would delay Model 3 delivery to the world’s largest car market and extend the start of production of its benchmark sedan, which is expected to reach 150,000 a year with the opening of the new plant will run at maximum capacity.

General Motors (GM) – Get Report announced that production in China would resume on February 15th.

Xerox (XRX) – Get Report has raised its bid for the much larger HP Inc. (HPQ) – Get a report of $ 24 per share from his previous bid of $ 22. The bid now consists of $ 18.40 per share in cash and $ 0.149 per Xerox share per HP share.

Allergan (AGN) – Get Report posted stronger-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter and anticipates AbbVie’s upcoming $ 63 billion acquisition (ABBV) – Let the report close by the end of March.

Advertisement